Fourth Ward Alderman Kelly VanDeMark is resigning from the Common Council, effective Oct. 23, because her family is moving out of the city.
VanDeMark said she and her husband Adam have purchased a bigger house in the town of Lockport to accommodate their growing family.
“It's just been a wonderful experience working with the Common Council,” she said on Thursday. “I know whomever Mayor Roman chooses to replace me will be able to ease into the role.”
VanDeMark is a registered Republican and her successor will be, as well. Roman is required, by the city charter, to appoint a successor from the same party as the alderman who's vacating the seat.
Four individuals have reportedly expressed interest in the 4th Ward post and some of them have already been interviewed by Roman, according to Council president Mark Devine.
VanDeMark was elected to the 4th Ward council seat in November 2019, after serving as the ward's alderman briefly in 2018, when she was the appointed successor to David Wohleben, who became acting mayor.
Devine and 5th Ward Alderman Rick Abbott both said VanDeMark will be "missed" on the council.
“She's not only a very classy lady, she's a thinker. She was always working towards the betterment of the city as a whole and she's gonna be deeply missed, especially by me," Devine said. "Most important, I'm really happy because Adam and Kelly have two wonderful kids and they just outgrew the house they were in.”
“Kelly was wonderful,” Abbott said. “She's knowledgable, forthright and just a wonderful person to work with.”
