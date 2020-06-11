ALBANY — Five upstate regions -- including the North Country, the Mohawk Valley and the Southern Tier -- have been approved to enter the state's Phase 3 of reopening businesses Friday, Gov. Cuomo said Thursday,
The other two regions where certain businesses can now reopen or expand operations are the Finger Lakes and Central New York.
Western New York, the region that includes Niagara County, is now expected to be approved for Phase 3 next Tuesday, said Michael Kracker, of the business advocacy group Unshackle Upstate.
The Phase 3 permission paves the way for restaurant operators to begin indoor service for meals and beverages, though they must follow state guidance that limits occupancy to 50% of the rated capacity. Wait staff and bartenders must also wear masks, and tables must be at least six feet apart.
Cuomo warned that businesses that ignore the state's rules can be stripped of their liquor licenses.
"Please follow the guidelines and do what is permissible to do," he said Thursday morning.
Numerous restaurants have remained closed even after Cuomo permitted them in late May to offer outdoor dining.
The lockdown of restaurants began in mid-March as state officials sought to curb the spread of the coronavirus contagion. The abrupt drop in business activity has helped contribute to the ongoing economic crisis, deprive local governments of their normal revenue flow and forced counties to furlough hundreds of workers.
The shift to Phase 3 also lets personal service businesses such as massage therapists and nail salons to open their doors to customers again. Hair stylists and barber shops were allowed to reopen under Phase 2, with strict protocols in place to counter the threat of infections spreading in those businesses.
Kracker said the Cuomo administration has been more effective in providing businesses with rules for reopening in advance of Phase 3 than it had been for the first two phases of resuming economic activity.
"I appreciate it that guidance for Phase 3 was made public in advance so that businesses can hit the ground running tomorrow in the five regions being reopened," Kracker told CNHI. "I think the other upstate regions should anticipate a reopening on schedule next week."
The Capital Region, running slightly behind Western New York on reopening, is likely to reopen Wednesday, Kracker said.
A prime goal moving forward, he said, is "trying to reopen any industry we can on an accelerated basis based of the health metrics from the governor's outline."
"Given that upstate New York is a very seasonal economy, the sooner we can have our tourism industry in some form or fashion ready to go, I think the better for businesses and communities throughout upstate New York," Kracker added. "We rely heavily on that tourism dollars. We have a pretty short season. So every day we lose has a big effect on our economic outlook."
Cuomo, at his daily briefing, said his administration will allow local governments to decide when they want to open municipal swimming pools and playgrounds.
The most important statistic to monitor on the state's online COVID-19 data dashboard, he said, are the daily numbers from testing people as to whether they are positive for the coronavirus.
That infection rate, the governor said, provides a more immediate way of determining whether a spike may be imminent than the hospitalization data, as people are often positive for the virus for up to two weeks before they seek care at a health care facility.
State data updated Thursday shows a total of 380,892 New Yorkers have been infected since the pandemic reached the state in early March.
GOP lawmakers at the statehouse, frustrated with the late guidance Cuomo gave to businesses for earlier phases of reopening, have argued it is time to strip the governor of the extraordinary powers ceded to him to manage the public health crisis.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
