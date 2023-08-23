Independent Living of Niagara County and Addict 2 Addict Niagara are inviting the community, especially people affected by addiction, to join the seventh annual Lockport Overdose Awareness Day Rally. It will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 at Veterans Memorial Park on East Avenue.
The rally calls attention to the increasing rate of deaths from addictive drugs, with highlights including: Free Narcan emergency opioid overdose treatment spray training; a flameless “Candlelight Vigil” with a bell-ringing ceremony for every life lost to overdose in Niagara and surrounding counties from August 2022 to the present; and a memorial table for loved ones to display photographs.
The rally also features speakers from different backgrounds who have been affected by overdose, including Lockport City Court Judge William Watson, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti, Dr. Anthony Martinez, medical director of the Center for Hepatology Care at Erie County Medical Center, and family members of three people whose lives were affected by addiction.
For those who are unable to attend, the rally will be streamed live at: www.facebook.com/A2ANiagara; and at www.youtube.com/user/WNYIL.
Organizers are encouraging businesses and households to display purple lights on the night of Aug. 31 in support of the family members and friends of those who have lost a loved one to addiction.
For more information, contact Hayley at 716-284-4131, extension 146, or hjoyce@wnyil.org.
Independent Living of Niagara County is a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies that offer an array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.
