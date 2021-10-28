The Medina Sandstone Society added to its Medina Sandstone Hall of Fame with the 2021 induction of three semi public structures as well as five houses designed by architect William Jackson between the 1820s and 1860s.
The inductees include Bent's Opera House in Medina, St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Brockport and St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Canandaigua.
According to Dave Miller, president of the Sandstone Society, pink-hued Medina sandstone was discovered when the Erie Canal was dug in the early 1820s. At least 30 quarries existed at one time between Medina and Holley, and a few lasted into the 1950s. Most of Medina's sandstone was used for roads, Miller said.
Thirty-two buildings and monuments have been inducted into the Medina Sandstone Hall of Fame since 2013, according to society member Jim Hancock. Churches, private residences, public buildings and any architecturally unique structures are eligible for consideration.
"The purpose of the Hall of Fame was to recognize beautiful structures made of our stone," he said. "Medina sandstone can be found in buildings and roads across the United States, and from Cuba to Buckingham Palace."
Bent's Opera House
Bent's Opera House is one of the oldest surviving theaters in the United States, raised at the height of the Civil War. From 1865 into the early 1920s, it was the cultural center of the Medina area.
The opera house was commissioned by Don Carlos Bent, a wealthy local farmer, who secured the services of local sandstone builder Patrick O'Grady. Its construction is of native Medina sandstone, laid in a random ashlar pattern with a hammered finish.
The building was in danger of collapse in the early 2000s when it was donated by Bank of America to the non-profit Orleans Renaissance Group. It was then sold to Talis Equity, which took on one of the most ambitious renovation projects in local history, working more than three years to fortify the building and redesign the interior to hold a restaurant, a hotel and an entertainment/lecture hall in the old opera hall. The building is now owned by Roger and Heather Hungerford of Medina.
St. Luke's
St. Luke's church was constructed off Brockport's main street in 1854-1855, in a Gothic Revival style. A Romanesque style parish hall, also in Medina sandstone, was added in 1903. Over the years the structure has been used as a church school, a meeting space and even as a temporary hospital (it once hosted a tonsillectomy clinic). The church has hosted a food pantry since 1972 and expanded missions to include distribution of clothing and music. With several Tiffany windows, St. Luke's was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990 and was declared a historic landmark by the Brockport Historic Preservation Board in 2000.
Several representatives of St. Luke's attended the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, including the Rev. Elizabeth Harden. She disclosed that she's from Utah and Medina sandstone is all new to her.
"This is an honor, for sure. St. Luke's has been so well cared for," Harden said. "The building has been repurposed several times to meet the needs of the community, so this is a fitting tribute."
St. Mary's
St. Mary's in Canandaigua traces its parish back to 1843, when a small group of Catholic families began meeting. The congregation's first church was built in 1846. The church that was inducted into the Sandstone Hall of Fame was built between 1903 and 1905 along North Main Street. Gordon & Madden of Rochester were the architects. St. Mary's and St. Benedict's church in Bloomfield were clustered as St. Benedict's Parish in 2007.
According to church finance director Anthony DiPrima, the structure underwent extensive interior renovations before it was admitted to the Hall of Fame.
"This is the first honor I'm aware of that our church has received for its architecture, and with all our interior renovations, this is the cherry on the ice cream," he said.
Sandstone houses
Five houses in the Medina area, all made from Medina sandstone, were inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. That category of structure is new to the program and owes its existence to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Miller.
"It goes back to last year when we couldn't travel due to the pandemic. We wondered if there wasn't something we could do to recognize the two dozen sandstone homes in Medina and vicinity. They are simple, but have a beauty of their own," he said.
William Jackson, a settler in the town of Ridgeway after his arrival from Central New York in 1826, was one of the first to build houses from what would later become known as Medina sandstone.
The Jackson-built inductees include his original homestead at 3669 Fruit Avenue (which was stuccoed over about 75 years ago), 10598 Ridge Road, 10923 West Center Street, 11986 Telegraph Road and 3531 Fruit Avenue. Miller noted the common features in each one: A center door with two windows on each side, and five windows in the second story.
• • •
Medina Sandstone Society members include Hall of Fame chair Jim Hancock, Dave Miller, Don Colquhoun, Sue Holland, Peggy Schreck, Gabrielle Barone, Robb Klino and Mary Zangerle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.