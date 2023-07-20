Eight people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision Thursday in Cambria.
The collision occurred on North Ridge Road about 1:30 p.m. Seven ambulance companies were called to the site and additional companies were put on standby, according to Jonathan Schultz, county director of emergency services.
Among the injured, five were transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment and three were transported to Erie County Medical Center, Schultz said.
No serious injuries were reported, and no extractions were necessary as the doors on the involved vehicles were able to be opened, he added.
Benjamin Joe, ben.joe@lockportjournal.com
