MEDINA — A weekend launch party at Leonard Oakes Estate Winery served as the official announcement of an agreement between the winery and 810 Meadworks in which the meadery will move its operations to Leonard Oakes.
Bryan and Larissa Degraw and Tim Elliott, owners of 810 Meadworks and Axes, announced the closing of both businesses this past September, citing the high cost of doing business. Mainly, Bryan Degraw said, tripling of their insurance premiums made it impossible to continue.
“It was sad, very sad. We had done business at Meadworks for eight years and Axes for three years. I wish we could have gone on,” Degraw said. “But moving here is the right thing to do. We are very lucky to have good friends in the industry, and in my community, to do business with. This is where my wife and I want to live and do business.”
Degraw said after the closings were announced, Wendy Oakes Wilson and Jonathan Oakes contacted him wanting to discuss alternatives. Several other places also reached out to Degraw, but they were not in Orleans County.
“The outpouring of support we received from our customers was unbelievable. It was obvious we couldn’t just die,” Degraw said. “We had to find a way to continue.”
Leonard Oakes Estate Winery provided that opportunity. Now, Degraw said, “We are just waiting for our permit from the state to transfer our mead making.”
In the interim, the Leonard Oakes tasting room has been opened to mead consumers. Five of 810 Meadworks’ most popular meads are available for purchase.
“We are excited to be working with 810 Meadworks. We are going to have fun,” said Cat Holland, retail manager at Leonard Oakes.
Rick and Patty Jones of Medina are thrilled with the new arrangement. They had been going to 810 Meadworks since it opened.
“Now we can come more often, as we’re just down the road,” Patty Jones said.
“Once we heard they were closing, we were afraid we wouldn’t be able to enjoy it any more,” Rick Perry said. “It’s like a social thing. You hang out with your friends and have conversation.”
