A giant among local enterprises for three generations, Albert Alan Nodine's dream of building a small business based on good service and individual respect lives on.
Today, A.A. Nodine Insurance continues to flourish at 255 East Ave., servicing more than 3,000 personal and 280 commercial insurance accounts.
The business came under the control of the late Robert A. “Bob” Nodine in 1956, after he served in the Korean War. Robert married the comely, outgoing former Pendleton Dairy Princess Patti Hebeler, who pumped new life into the business as one of the city's top real estate agents for decades, a job she continues to do with undeniable charm to this day.
In 1988, following his graduation from Niagara University, Robert and Patti's son Rob Nodine joined the firm and became the third generation of Nodines in the business.
“We've always taken the approach that if it wasn't for the customer, we wouldn't have a job,” Rob Nodine said.
“As a family, we continue to take that approach. My dad used to say to me, ‘When someone calls you, call them back out of courtesy, even it's for 20 seconds, instead of blowing them off.’ That's a lost art today, I think,” Rob said.
Today, Rob services and sells both commercial and personal lines of insurance including life insurance.
The company has had offices throughout the city and town of Lockport over the past century, including locations on Pine Street, South Transit Street and at Towne Square Plaza.
“Thank you, Lockport, for 100 years of patronage,” Patti said. “We're giving the first 100 callers who ask for a quote a chance to save some money and win $100.”
Added Rob, “We've had great help over the years. We remain totally committed to service, security and savings of all our customer insurance needs. Our goal is to continue to be a highly professional agency with individual service.”
