The Lockport Police Department has made history with the selection of the department’s first female patrol captain.
Kendra L. DiTullio started off on Friday in the new role. A special badge ceremony was held at this week’s Common Council meeting to bestow a captain badge to DiTullio and a lieutenant badge to Daniel Kaufman, who was promoted to fill the vacancy created by DiTullio’s promotion.
DiTullio has been employed with LPD since March 3, 2003, according to a police seniority list provided by the city clerk’s office. She was a road patrol lieutenant for six years, and has been on road patrol her entire career.
DiTullio said the promotion “feels awesome,” being the first female captain, but she added that she has been the first at a lot of things in the department.
“If you think back I was the first female lieutenant also ... I mean there wasn’t even a female that had a baby before me. So, let me tell you they didn’t even know what to do when they found out I was pregnant,” DiTullio said.
She said being the first female captain is good and paves the way for future female leadership.
“One of the things I want to do is just be more of an inspiration ... I don’t normally think that way. But it is important for people to have a female to look up to,” DiTullio said.
Kaufman has been employed with LPD since December, 19, 2015, according to the seniority list.
He said he “very excited” for his new role and thanked LPD for the opportunities he has been able to partake in.
“I’ve had a lot of opportunities since I started here. I’ve been able to do a lot in the short time that Ive been here,” Kaufman said.
He’s done a lot of the department’s information technology work, like the creation of a compliance officer and system to comply with the new discovery reforms, Kaufman added.
