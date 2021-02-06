Bill Bucolo has had more than his fair share of bad luck — but things are looking up for the Gasport resident.
Beginning at birth, Bucolo was diagnosed with a Wilms’ tumor in his right kidney which demanded an operation. Kidney disease, caused by chemotherapy to fight the tumor, led to getting a transplant for his left kidney when he was 26. The operation was successful and the transplant performed well for almost 10 more years.
Unfortunately, in an attempt to lower his blood pressure, a stent that was supposed to open blood flow in the artery leading to his transplant ruptured leaving him in severe pain and in need of a new transplant.
Today Bucolo is on dialysis three days a week, but his prayers are being answered. Someone has come forward to donate their kidney, and so far, it looks like she’ll be a match. Bucolo said he wanted to thank her for literally saving his life.
“What is the amazing part (of my story) is somebody is willing to donate one of their organs to let me live, because you can’t live forever on dialysis,” Bucolo said. “She’s sacrificing one of her organs. She said she wants to and that it’s the right thing to do.”
The potential donor, who just wants to do the right thing, is named Sara Arndt and was a classmate of Bucolo’s at Barker High School. Arndt said she’d become friends with Bucolo on Facebook and something popped up on her account about his situation.
“I wondered what I could do to help,” Arndt said. “So, I messaged him that I was O-positive, which is the universal blood-type.”
A short time later she was in contact with Bucolo’s medical coordination team and taking tests to see if her organ would give Bucolo a new lease on life.
“It’s a serious surgery, but the risks are under 1% for me and I’m really healthy,” Arndt said. “The only test left is I have to go up to Rochester and do the tissue test to make sure his tissue doesn’t reject mine.”
Arndt expanded a little on the reasons she’s come forward.
“I was at a point in my life when I needed help, and help came for me,” she said. “Everybody gets in that position at some time, so I want to give it back to the world.”
Arndt was not the only one who came forward to help Bucolo.
One day, at a grocery store, he bumped into Kevin Mitchell, another old classmate who also had kidney disease. He, and his wife Amanda, instantly offered their help, because they knew how difficult it was to live without a transplant.
“Dialysis is not a way to live, it’s a way to survive,” Amanda said. “Everyone sees it as this wonderful thing, which it is, it does help you stay alive, (but) it makes you feel awful at the same time. There’s giant needles going into your arms, filtering out your blood.”
Kevin and Amanda got some magnets printed out for the back of cars to get the information out there that Bucolo needed a transplant.
“Us doing the magnets was for Bill, but also to spread awareness,” Amanda said. “For people to see kidney disease, because it’s huge, and people just think it’s easy.”
Bucolo talked about his diet, his hiking trips outside, how dialysis wipes him out, how he’d like to get back to work – he works at People Inc. – and how COVID-19 could completely ruin everything for him and his transplant.
“I’m trying to be careful,” he said. “I go to out-patient treatment all the time and I’m around people, but they’re really strict over there and safe.”
“I’m hoping to get vaccinated before the transplant because the transplant medications are very strong and it’s basically like going through chemotherapy. I’ll have no immune system for a while, and if I get COVID while I’m getting my transplant, I’ll get really sick.”
For now, Bucolo means to take on any obstacle in his way.
“There are a lot of people worse off than me and I’ve fought worse than this,” he said.
