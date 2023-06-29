Bernadette Smith is running for the 13th district seat on the Niagara County Legislature. She's the Democratic candidate challenging incumbent legislator Rick Abbott.
Smith is the principal of Aaron Mossell Junior High School. She has held that post for the past six years of her 25-year career in education.
She said the choice to run for a county legislature seat wasn’t really hers, that the choice was made for her when her granddaughter, Raelynn, was killed in a car accident in 2022.
Smith immediately became a member of “the club nobody wants to end up being in,” and alongside fellow survivors of wrongful death victims, she advocated for the state Grieving Families Act, which would expand consideration of factors beyond income when awarding damages. The bill passed both houses in the state legislature last year, and was vetoed by Governor Kathy Hochul. This year the passed again, and Smith said she hopes this time Hochul will sign it.
Advocating for victims while she was grieving was the “trial by fire” that led Smith to consider her options for additional public service.
“I’m just a grandma from Lockport, how can I change people’s minds?” she asked.
As a county legislator, Smith said she would be a negotiator who can cut through political red tape. Bringing people to the table to get things done is her specialty, she said.
In addition, she said, she's one of those people who can’t just relax.
“Time management is my expertise. I need to have my life to be full.”
Smith said she admires Mayor Michelle Roman for advocating for a temporary emergency department in Lockport in the wake of Eastern Niagara Hospital's closing. A 20-minute wait for emergency care is too much, she said.
On a related topic, however, Smith is critical of the county legislature's choice to spend Covid recovery aid on a $600,000 contract with Mercy Flight EMS to provide five months of backup ambulance coverage in the county. She said she would have preferred to see the county use that one-time funding to purchase an ambulance, staff it, and collect revenue for the service. If the county wants to re-up with Mercy Flight next year, the cost will not decrease, she predicted.
Nonetheless, she said, as a legislator she would do what her constituents want, “not what Bernadette Smith thinks the people want.”
To that end, as she campaigns, Smith said she will continue going door-to-door, just as she did while trying to earn the Working Families Party line on the November general election ballot.
Smith and Abbott were in a primary race over the line, and unofficial results released Tuesday by the county Board of Elections show Abbott bested her, 24-12.
“I know the neighborhoods and I’m comfortable with talking to people,” Smith said. “People should have access to their officials, so I’ll be open to their concerns, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.