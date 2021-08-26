By proclamation of Gov. Kathy Hochul, August 26 is now Women’s Equality Day in the state of New York. The day commemorates the Aug. 26, 1920, certification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting women the right to vote.
Women’s Equality Day was first celebrated in 1971 and designated by Congress in 1973.
At the Niagara County Courthouse on Thursday, state Assembly Member Mike Norris read from the New York proclamation — “On Woman’s Equality Day, August 26, the hard work and perseverance of those who helped secure woman’s suffrage in the United States is recognized ... ” — and reflected on the day's significance.
“Today it doesn’t seem like a big deal, but it is: One hundred-and-one years ago the women of the United States had not had the basic right to vote.”
Norris said a legislative resolution to commemorate the day was passed in the Assembly on May 24 and shortly thereafter in the Senate, and Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike embraced the language representing the empowerment of more than half the population at the ballot box.
Joining in the local observance of Women's Equality Day were state Sen. Rob Ortt, Assembly Member Angelo Morinello and four female elected leaders in Niagara County: Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, legislators Anita Mullane and Irene Myers, and Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman.
Wydysh said she's hopeful that the future will bring more women into local, state and federal offices.
“There’s a kindergartener out there who won’t even think twice about whether or not she’s able to do this. She’ll know she can if that’s what she wants to do," Wydysh said. "That’s part of our job as women in leadership roles, to make sure we’re helping to keep paving that path that was paved for us over many, many, many years. It’s here, we can do it, but it’s our job to keep doing more.”
Hochul, the first woman to hold the New York governorship, signed the proclamation on Thursday, her third day in the office. She also directed state landmarks including Niagara Falls to be lit purple and gold in honor of women's equality.
