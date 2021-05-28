There will be no parades in eastern Niagara county to honor veterans who gave their lives for their country this Memorial Day,.
“It was something where we had to plan two months in advance,” Mike Hanley, of American Legion Post 410, said. “Nobody could commit.”
However, Hanley also said that there will be a formal Memorial Day Ceremony at Cold Springs Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Sunday before which a procession will gather at 112 Caledonia St. at 8 a.m. to leave wreaths at official monuments throughout the city.
The monuments include the flagpole at St. Patrick’s Cemetery at 8:35 a.m., the circle in the new section at Glenwood Cemetery at 8:35 a.m., the monument at Outwater Park at 8:45 a.m., the monument at Ida Fritz Park at 9 a.m., the flagpole at Grossi Park at 9:15 a.m., the monument at Summit Park at 9:30 a.m., the flagpole at Altro Park at 9:45 and the flagpole at Veterans Park at 10 a.m.
The Middleport Clute-Phillips Post 938 American Legion will also be conducting Memorial Day ceremonies at noon Monday at Veterans Park on the corner of Park and Main streets in Middleport.
While there will be no parade, post members will conduct a ceremony for those who have given their lives during war time. There will be a salute to attending veterans, followed by a patriotic song and an address given by Post Commander Gene Newman. A new American flag and POW/MIA flag will be placed on the poles, and a full military honor gun salute will be conducted followed by a playing of TAPS. Two wreaths will also be placed near the monument.
The public is welcome to attend and are asked to observe current COVID CDC guidelines.
The Village of Wilson will also have a ceremony by the monument in Veterans Park on Park Street. The event will be held at 10 a.m. by Post 836 American Legion and County Legislator Dave Godfrey will be speaking. At noon, the Historical Society will be hosting a Chiavetta's chicken dinner at 641 Lake St. to a car line-up.
In Barker, Jon Hotaling, commander of the Herbert W. Carr Post 425 American Legion, said there will be a dedication of the Hometown Heroes banners in the Town of Somerset and Village of Barker at 12 p.m. Monday, May 31 at the Village of Barker park gazebo. Memorial Day will also be honored during that ceremony.
“Due to Covid, it was going to be a very little ceremony, but now it’s expanded a little bit,” Hotaling said. “I’ve got some girls who are going to sing the National Anthem. Our chaplain is going to offer the prayer and (there’ll be) a couple of speakers.”
