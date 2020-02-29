A day to take advantage of 'leap baby' deals

EDMOND, Oklahoma — Bethany Locke, a sophomore student at Oklahoma Christian University, will be celebrating her fifth birthday today. She’s had 20 birthday parties, but only five have fallen on her actual birthday.
She’s a Leap Year baby who grew up in Greeley, Colorado.
“I was pretty young when I realized I didn’t have a birthday every year. I remember trying to explain it to my first-grade class,” she said.
Although she would have smaller celebrations in non-leap years and larger celebrations for her actual birthdays, she always got to have more friends over for leap year birthdays.
“I definitely felt cheated growing up, but now I love it,” Locke said. “It makes the leap years that much more special.”
A person born on Feb. 29 is known as a leapling, leaper or leapster. While some celebrate on Feb. 28, some prefer March 1. Locke’s non-leap birthdays were always on Feb. 28.
Besides her mom and dad, Susan and Bob Locke, Bethany has two brothers: Steven, 26, and Nathan, 24; and a sister, Rebecca, 22. Bethany is a sophomore business management major, and Rebecca is a senior digital art major (she will turn 23 in May), also at Oklahoma Christian.
“We chose OC because our brother went here,” Bethany said. “They accepted all of our concurrent enrollment credits, and we fell in love with the community a little more each time we visited.”
Her mother added that they wanted their children to attend a Church of Christ school for their higher education, and while OC wasn’t the closest, with family and friends living in Edmond, it became their first choice.
Bethany said her birthday celebration plans this year are a little different than for previous years.
“My sister’s apartment complex on campus is having a leap day event, with a bounce house and ‘other leap activities’ and I was told I could come,” Bethany said. “So I’ll get a bounce house on my fifth birthday.”
Other plans include a trip to Olive Garden, which offers four mini deserts to leap day babies “to make up for the last three years,” Bethany said.
“It’s funny because I went there for my 12th (third) birthday, and they didn’t have the deal. Now I’m spending another leap day birthday meal there,” she said.
Bethany said she didn’t like her birthday growing up, but now she loves it.
Her advice to other Leaplings?
“Definitely have fun with it — make and take all the jokes you can about being a toddler, and how you won’t be an adult until you’re 72,” Bethany said. “Also, take advantage of cool deals at places like Olive Garden.”
