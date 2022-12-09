Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen isn’t just a place to go for a free hot meal, it’s a portal to human services freely offered by the Salvation Army.
From a food pantry, to shelter for homeless whenever Code Blue is in effect in Lockport, to the “Pathway to Hope” program that aims to break the cycle of generational poverty, services are aimed at meeting short- and long-term needs of the down and out.
About 75% of people who come to the soup kitchen also benefit from one or more of these programs, according to Pathways to Hope coordinator Leah Brown.
“A lot of people come in for a hot meal, for example, a pregnant woman may come in just to eat, then realize we can help with baby wipes, diapers and other needs for people expecting,” Brown said.
Pathways to Hope involves parenting and finance classes, mental health outreach, assistance with children’s clothing/care items and much more. Brown said if a client has a need that the Salvation Army can’t meet, she reaches out to other organizations on their behalf.
The soup kitchen’s role as a starting point for people in need is what makes it so important, according to Dan Wilson, a 22-year member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board. and that’s why he’s among the most ardent believers in the annual soup kitchen fund drive.
“I say if you’re urged to give, mail your donation to Cottage Street,” Wilson said.
It’s understood that many people may have less to give this year, thanks to the current state of the economy, but Wilson believes this community finds ways to help, always. His suggestions include: Organize a soup kitchen fund drive at your workplace, school or church; get involved with other Salvation Army initiatives, such as the Angel Tree at Walmart or the food pantry inside the Cottage Street citadel; or adopt a family for Christmas, as the Kiwanis Club has done this year.
“Any donation you make stays in Lockport,” Wilson said.
• • •
The 39th annual Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen Drive is underway now. The goal is $65,000 by Christmas Eve. Look for the clip-out donation form that’s printed daily in the Union-Sun & Journal, fill it out and mail or bring your donation to: The Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., Lockport, NY 14094. Donations are tax-deductible.
Note, checks should be made out to The Salvation Army and “Soup Kitchen” written on the memo line to ensure that the money goes directly to support soup kitchen operations.
