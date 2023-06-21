With the closure of Eastern Niagara Hospital, its administration publicly recognizes and gives thanks to the dedicated and generous volunteers and members of the Eastern Niagara Hospital Guild, who continued to help in substantial and meaningful ways throughout the hospital’s final days of operation.
For years, guild members have supported our community’s wellbeing by investing in the education of future generations of medical providers, nurses and skilled technicians. Proceeds from sales at the hospital gift shop once again funded scholarships for the staff and their family members who are now and will be in school in 2023-2024 earning healthcare related degrees.
Generous and talented as they are, guild members Betty Glaser, Linda McKenna, Linda Shutt, Sharon Bauer, Nancy Herrod, Terri Kinne and Mary Urtel gathered together in the final weeks to bake dozens of homemade cookies, then cheerfully delivered a batch to each and every department and staff member, as their unique way of saying thank you to ENH employees.
When it was time to transport all of the hospital’s lab blocks and slides for safe, long-term professional storage and access by medical providers on behalf of their patients, the guild stepped in to pay for all the moving costs.
Recognizing how hard the final week would be for the entire ENH staff, the guild sponsored food trucks at both locations (East Avenue and South Transit Road). This unexpected and delicious treat allowed staff and volunteers to reminisce one last time together over lunch.
Finally, without any fanfare, and in line with their original patient care mission, the guild provided the funding for ambulance service, parked at the ready, on site at 521 East Ave., for a full 48 hours after the Emergency Department closed.
The ladies of the 2023 guild, and descendants of previous generations of hospital guild and Ladies Aid Society members, should feel proud of everything they accomplished for our community. They represent all that is good, fair, noble and charitable. And it is with deep gratitude, respect, and admiration that ENH leadership recognizes their contributions and bids them a very fond farewell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.