A fine art festival

LEWISTON — The world is returning to normal. At least a little bit as the Lewiston Art Festival returned after a year off. It felt like it never left.
"People are just happy to be here," Lewiston Council on the Arts Board Member Anna Fontana said Saturday. "The general mood is excellent. Everybody’s thankful and enjoying."
Among the offerings was the Hennepin Park Gazebo being transformed into an Iroquois Market that brings to life the rich culture of our Haudenosaunee friends and neighbors.
The “Modern Art Awards” hosted by Modern Corp. are given in seven categories including; painting, photography, graphic arts, sculpture, mixed media, artistic crafts (ceramics, wood, fiber, glass) and jewelry. The Michael McMahon Memorial Award is given to a watercolor artist and is sponsored by friends of McMahon who was a well known instructor and watercolorist.
This year’s judges for the best booth award were Fay Northrop, retired art teacher and Ed Cardoni, ED of Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center.
Lewiston Art Festival Award Winners
1. Best of Show — Laura Gardner with “Lavender Fields & Carcassonne” oil
2. Michael McMahon Memorial Award (watercolor) — Fritz Raiser with “Chance the Rapper” watercolor
3. Painting — Kelsey Merkle and “Poppies” oil resin
4. Photography — Ann Peterson with “Hope Lisbon Portugal”
5. Graphic Arts & Drawing — Jim Greenwald and “Great White Buffalo Ice Wine”
6. Sculpture — Mary Clause with “Passenger Pigeon Passage” beadwork
7. Mixed Media — Pamela Harris and “Artist Book” handmade journals
8. Artistic Craft: Jewelry — Patricia Cancilla with “China Rose Necklace”
9. Artists Craft Other: (ceramic, wood, metal, fiber etc) — Jamie Gilbert with “Wedding Vase” beadwork
10. Best Booth Display: Diana Hydock for Booth 604
New York Chalk YOUR Walk Competition
• Best of Show (Selected by judges) — Julia Williamson
• People’s Choice (Determined by FB ‘likes’) — April Radder
• Honorable Mention (Age 10 and under) — Amelia Casale
