In learning more about earth science and the wonderful world around them, Webelos in Cub Scout Pack 3007 learned a lot about themselves over the past seven months.
Accompanied by their proud parents, five Webelos, Lucas Burke, 10, Arthur Hockett, 10, Connor Gates, 10, JaxZen Harrington, 9, and William Mitchell, 10, received the prestigious scouting “Nova” patch in a Thursday ceremony at First Presbyterian Church of Lockport.
The quintet received the NOVA Science Everywhere Award for performing earth science-related experiments, watching videos on geology and going on a special field trip to the Buffalo Museum of Science, where they talked to a scientist and played with exhibits.
“It's been nice. I've made a lot of friends and I've learned a lot,” Lucas said. “My favorite activity was probably making the terrariums.”
Pack 3007 Committee Chairwoman Kim Seekins said Pack 3007 has been meeting weekly at First Presbyterian Church, 21 Church St., since September.
The Science Everywhere Award is the "first discipline of the Nova Award,” Seekins said. “When you get all of them, you get what's called a Supernova.”
Pack Secretary, Webelos leader and Nova mentor Tina Soliday said she is extremely proud of the Webelos.
“We did a lot of work, just doing as much as we did in watching videos and learning about rocks and the earth, and we did a couple of experiments with starburst and puzzles, and they had a lot of fun,” Soliday said.
Next up, the Pack 3007 leaders said they're hoping to have an outdoor Blue and Gold Banquet in June, when year-end and other awards will be given out. Last year's awards ceremony was drive-by only, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the five Webelos, other members of Cub Scout Pack 3007, Iroquois Trail Council, Towpath District, are AOL Matthew McCarthy and Wolf Logan Carroll.
Other committee members are Brian Coles and Michelle Hockett.
Pack Cub Master is Kenneth Hilwig, assisted by Peter Burke. The pack treasurer is Beth Mitchell.The Arrow of Light Leader is Jennifer Hilwig. Wolf Leader is Ryan Carroll. Den Chiefs are Ken Hilwig (Wolf) and Ben Criswell (Webelos).
