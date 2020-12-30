A halo around the moon

On Tuesday night, the sky held a treat for viewers. Around the moon was a halo of light that was quickly photographed and shared by many on social media.
The halo is formed by ice crystals in the atmosphere, said Wilson Star Search founder Steve Smith. As the moon’s light travels through the atmosphere, it is refracted, creating a circle of light for viewers below.
“It all depends on the atmospheric conditions,” Smith said. “It happens usually when it’s colder like this, but not necessarily. It’s fun to look at.”
The event was one of many astronomical happenings Smith had been hoping to share with the public this year.
Smith said that all of the Star Search activities this year have been canceled, one reason being because the eye-piece of his telescope cannot be disinfected without destroying the lens. He said he’s been looking for some kind of way to keep his passion safe for sharing with others.
“I do the public programs out here, we had to cancel every one of them,” he said. “We just missed a beautiful conjunction where Saturn and Jupiter were really close to each other.”
Optimistic, Smith hoped for a good season, but admitted the extenuating circumstances of COVID-19 and gathering – even to just look at the sky. One of the main factors is whether the Buffalo Astronomical Association will take on the liability of gatherings in a new normal.
“I’m hoping to do Star Search program out here, but that’s up to the astronomy club,” Smith said, referring to the BAA. “I’m going to try to talk them into doing something, but we haven’t decided on anything yet, but I understand what we’re fighting here.”
As for the eye-piece, Smith said he’s researching ways to problem-shoot the dilemma.
“I was just reading that someone has come up with a 4-by-6 inch part that can be held up to the eyepiece, so you’re not actually putting your eye on it,” he said. “I’ve got to research that, see where they’ve got any of these.”
