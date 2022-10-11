WRIGHTS CORNERS — Manito Taco Shop is now a brick-and-mortar-based operation, open for business in the same spot along Route 78 where its food truck was drawing customers year-round.
Manito Gonzales and his daughter Rebecca were able to make a deal to occupy the vacant building at 3958 Lockport-Olcott Road and they moved their food business indoors on Oct. 4. The food truck is still on site, emptied and parked behind the building. A bigger kitchen, an electronic menu sign and seating for customers will make life easier, especially in the winter months.
The motto, or perhaps the guarantee, of Manito’s is that the food is authentic Mexican. The different dishes, including slow-cooked brisket and shredded pork, are all cooked in the same ways they’re cooked in the country from which the Gonzaleses hail. Rebecca said the recipes are passed down through the generations.
“We always had big parties, birthdays, we’re going to make a party out of everything. All of the family is together in the kitchen. Since you’re a kid, you’re watching the process,” she said. “You’re always trying to help — washing dishes, or cutting something — so you’re always learning and watching. I think it’s natural.”
The Gonzaleses established a food truck to serve Mexican farmhands during the pandemic, waking at 4 a.m. each day to prepare lunches and truck them out to local farms. They didn’t think anyone else would be interested in their fare. They were wrong.
“We want to especially say ‘thank you’ to all of the community,” Rebecca Gonzales said, translating for her dad. “They were super important to give us (the support) for the big jump. They welcomed us with open arms.”
There’s at least one aspect of working on a food truck that the Gonzaleses won’t miss: the lack of heat in winter and air conditioning in summer. Inside the truck they endured extreme temperatures ranging from 7-below-0 to 157 degrees, Rebecca said. In the cold months, supporters had fresh, hot coffee sent to the truck.
“We had a ton of customers coming in saying, ‘you guys are crazy!’,” she said. “But when you love something you’re doing and you’re patient, if you’re focused, I don’t think it’s impossible to do it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.