Thanks to an incredible gift from a total stranger, Mike DeMart was able to spend the holidays at home with his family instead of in a hospital bed.
For more than 30 years, DeMart, a retired North Tonawanda police officer, worked to save the lives of his neighbors as not only an officer, but also as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. But this year, after more than a decade of battling heart illness, DeMart found his own life in need of saving.
In 2006, he went into cardiac arrest, and while he survived, his heart never truly recovered. Over the years, despite a number attempts to treat him, his heart function continued to decline.
In 2017, DeMart sought help from the Advanced Heart Failure team at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
When he first came to Strong Memorial Hospital, DeMart was already showing signs that indicated that a heart transplant may need to be considered, said Eugene Storozynsky, M.D., Ph.D., a heart failure cardiologist who was one of DeMart's doctors. But it wasn't an immediate need, and Storozynsky said that DeMart "did ok" for the next couple of years.
However, following a pair of hospitalizations during the summer of 2019, it became clear that drastic measures would need to be taken sooner rather than later. On Sept. 30, a cardiopulmonary stress test and an echocardiogram confirmed Storozynsky's suspicions that DeMart's condition had become dire.
"He definitely had some progression compared where he was when I saw him previously," Storozynsky said. "Those two tests prompted me to do this expedited evaluation, which showed us that he really needed to be considered for a heart transplant."
DeMart was immediately admitted to the hospital and a pump was used to maintain his heart function until a donor could be found. For the better part of the next two months, DeMart and his family could only wait.
Then, on Nov. 23, the weekend before Thanksgiving, their wait finally came to an end.
Storozynsky happened to be on call the weekend he learned that a heart had been found for DeMart. The doctor called his patient to give him the news, and the following day, DeMart was in the operating room.
The five-hour procedure, performed by cardiac surgeon Bryan Barrus, M.D., and anesthesiologist Laurent Glance, M.D., went smoothly. DeMart went home last week to continue his recovery.
"He's doing great," said Storozynsky, who's been in touch with DeMart since the surgery as part of his post-operative care. "The heart should last him his lifetime."
"I can’t say enough about the team who cared for me," DeMart said in a media release issued by the University of Rochester. "They are amazing."
Today, DeMart is recovering at home celebrating the holidays with his wife, Marcia, their two sons and a granddaughter.
Storozynsky said that DeMart was fortunate. While he was in bad shape health-wise, he was still healthy enough to undergo the transplant surgery and to hang on until a heart was found for him.
In New York State, there is a low number of organ donors, Storozynsky said, advocating for increased discussion about organ donation and the important purpose it serves. One donor, he said, can potentially save the lives of six or seven people.
After all that DeMart did for his community during his long career as a police officer, Storozynsky said it was fitting that all his years of service were repaid with the gift of a new lease on life.
"It's remarkable that he, as a retired police officer, invested so much of his time to serve the community and that there was someone that was able to serve him by providing this unbelievable gift," he said.
Storozynsky was unable to share details about the donor, but DeMart said that one day, he hopes he'll have an opportunity to express his gratitude to those his donor left behind.
"I can’t tell you how grateful I am for all that I have received," he said. "I hope to someday thank the family of my donor."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.