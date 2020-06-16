Joe Baschnagel was 8 years old when he became a Cub Scout. Since that day in 1960, his life and family have become entwined with the organization, and even today he is still active with his beloved Troop 8, the troop his two sons reached the rank of Eagle Scout with.
Baschnagel is now 68 and very conscious of how lucky he is to be able to serve the community. In 2011 he had a heart transplant, forcing an early retirement, but not a sedentary lifestyle.
“A body in motion stays in motion,“ he said. "You got to get up every day, you got to move. Keep moving, and you can’t sit around and mope and do that stuff. For me, I like to do things, I like to create things. It keeps me going.”
Baschnagel’s father died at 54 from a failed heart and his grandfather was only 35 when the same thing happened to him. But, while heart disease is hereditary in his family, so was scouting. As a Boy Scout, Baschnagel was lucky enough to have his dad as a scoutmaster and he was able to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Later, he served as scoutmaster for his two sons.
“My dad died in ’82 and he was a lifetime scout, too,” Baschnagel said. “(The funeral home), it was packed. It was unbelievable. Scouts were coming from California and all over the place just to see him and pay respects.”
Baschnagel said, the culture of scouting is a lot like baseball cards – if you’re into it, you can find a lot of stuff. Right now, Baschnagel is writing a book on Lockport’s scouting history. He talked about how along with the older patches and uniforms, he was also interested in hearing oral accounts of old scouts.
“I have this ongoing fear of Mrs. Smith, who has all her grandfather’s Boy Scout stuff, and someday they’ll just throw it in the garage,” Baschnagel said and laughed. “I talk to a lot of people, who think I’m just nuts, but, if you’re interested in history, and you’re interested in the scout movement, then it’s really cool.”
“It’s a great program, even in today’s world it teaches citizenship, all kinds of nature skills,” he said. “Today they’re doing all the modern things. High tech merit badges and things, keeping up with what’s going on so they’re not falling behind.”
Baschnagel is looking for more memorabilia and stories and can be reached at acepiping@gmail.com.
