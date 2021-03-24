The West End Business Association came up with a unique way of attracting customers while supporting safe social distancing with the 2021 Lock City West End Hooley on Saturday.
Nine West End businesses in Lockport — eight restaurants and Windsor Village Artisan & Antique Market — will offer Covid-safe shenanigans to wrap up St. Patrick’s week, according to event co-chair Kathy O’Keefe.
She said earlier this month that the definition of “hooley” is “a lively party.”
Participating restaurants/taverns are Attitudes, Danny Sheehan’s, Josie’s, Pot-O-Gold, Shamus, the Short Street Bar, Ski Lodge and Wagner’s.
