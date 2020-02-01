The National Salute to Veteran Patients will be celebrated locally with an event Feb. 14 at the VA Western New York Healthcare System, 3495 Bailey Ave., Buffalo.
A brief ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. to introduce and welcome local celebrities and civic officials in Freedom Hall, Room 301 before they visit with hospitalized veterans.
Annually observed for the past 42 years during the Valentine's Day celebration week, National Salute to Veteran Patients is a day of caring and sharing which underscores the salute's expression of honor and appreciation to both inpatient and outpatient veterans. The nationally syndicated column started by Ann Landers, now called “Annie’s Mailbox”, has devoted a column to the National Salute, asking readers to send Valentine cards and letters to hospitalized Veterans at VA medical centers. Valentine cards made by local school children will be displayed and given to Veterans.
For veterans who may be visiting VA Western New York Healthcare System center for the first time, they are encouraged to stop in to the Veterans Service Center with their DD Form 214 (discharge papers) to enroll in VA health care. Additionally, the public can learn more about VA volunteer opportunities at this special event.
"Our medical center’s volunteers are an integral part of our health care team,” said Michael J. Swartz, executive director, adding, “The National Salute event is a great way for attendees to learn more about helping the veterans we serve, and for veterans seeking health care, to learn about the wide range of services available at VA Western New York Healthcare System, rated in the top 10% of VAs in the nation.”
