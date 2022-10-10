Since retiring in 2019, Lockport resident Phillip Eaton has decided to take up a new line of work: writing westerns. In only a couple of years, he has managed to get four short stories published in the online publication Frontier Tales.
Eaton already had an interest in the time period, fostered as he researched his genealogy. In particular he found the period of the American Civil War fascinating, especially when he discovered that he had 11 ancestors who served in the conflict, and ended up writing a brief biography on each one. Another ancestor who interested him was a surveyor who helped to lay the telegraph wire through the Bering Strait and, through his communiques to Congress, raised interest in the prospect of buying Alaska from the Russian Empire. Eaton also wrote portions of a book about the history of Glenwood Cemetery.
After investing time and effort in non-fiction, Eaton realized that he was enjoying himself so much that he wanted to try his hand at fiction.
“Soon, I started saying, ‘enough with the research. I’m having fun writing,’” he said. “I found that I thought I could do it, so I asked my daughter how she went about doing it.”
Sarah Eaton is a published fantasy author, and her dad regards her as his greatest source of inspiration.
“I’ve seen what she can do with her writing, and she has written forever,” Eaton said. “Even in school she was always jotting down stories.”
Eaton’s first short story to be published was “Revenge,” in May of 2021. It’s a story about a boy getting revenge on the people who killed his parents in retaliation against him for fighting back against his bullies.
“I had been working on this story about a boy retaliating against his bullies, and to set it in the old west,” Eaton said. “I was shocked when they emailed me and told me that they accepted this ... . I was so surprised at getting this accepted that I decided to write more.”
Since then Eaton’s stories “Rebecca,” “Prairie Wife” and, most recently, “Deadman Reborn” have been published by Frontier Tales.
Now “Deadman Reborn” — about a man who gets help from some influential people who then recruit him to infiltrate and wipe out outlaw gangs — has been nominated for inclusion in Frontier Tales’ annual anthology. Selection is by popular vote, and Eaton is encouraging people to vote for his story at the Frontier Tales website.
Eaton’s interest in the western genre largely stems from the old TV westerns he watched as a kid.
“It was a simple time,” he said. “You don’t have to have a lot of technical knowledge about what people are using to write about it.”
While he is aware of the claim that western is a dead genre, Eaton points out that it’s had a quiet comeback in recent years in film and television.
“People who like (westerns) love them, and they don’t want to read about werewolves, witches or the problems in modern politics,” he said. “It’s about basic struggles that can be applied to even today.”
