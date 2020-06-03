While Western New York was cleared for Phase 2 of reopening on Tuesday, some local business owners are holding off on that.
In a Tuesday press briefing, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul congratulated the region for continuing to meet the metrics for reopening.
"It has been long. It has been painful. But the extraordinary sacrifices of this community are something we all should be proud of," Hochul said.
The region entered Phase 1 of reopening on May 20, allowing construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, retail (curbside or in-store pickup or drop-off only), manufacturing and wholesale trade enterprises to get back to business. Western New York needed a minimum of two weeks before entering Phase 2.
The second phase of reopening includes offices, in-store retail, administrative support, real estate/rental and leasing enterprises and hair salons and barbershops (with limitations on services.)
In Lockport, Tammy Bundrock, who's establishing a new salon on East Avenue, Waves, said she doesn't expect to open it until June 13, because she needs certain items such as sanitization supplies and disposable capes and hasn't been able to get them yet.
"Everything is on back order. Sanitization supplies, the disposable capes I can't get a hold of," she said.
Bundrock expects a lot more customer service work will be done before customers' appointments.
"It's just going to be a lot more paperwork, a lot more communication between clients and me," she said.
She also suspects that she'll be booking fewer appointments per day because of the time needed to clean up after each one.
"Our income level is going to be pretty much cut in half because, as a cosmetologist that's what we do, we double book people; we take two or three people in between one another. All of that is no longer going to be a part of the process," she said. "So, I find it frustrating because a lot of clients want to get in right away."
Kathy O'Keefe, owner/operator of Windsor Village on Stevens Street, said she has been doing curbside pick-up of merchandise since Easter. She is planning to reopen the inside of her store on Friday, since as of Tuesday she had not received the necessary items to close off the children's play center. She also wanted to see how "day one" of Phase 2 reopenings went.
"It's kind of a tough situation for me, because each section of Windsor drives another section, and so that's what I've been going back and forth about," O'Keefe said. "It's a rough road to navigate, I think, for any small business owner, because none of us have been in this position before."
O'Keefe said she is concerned about potential negativity on both sides of the face covering debate once her business is open again. She has heard from people who will be mad if they're forced to wear a mask and people who will be mad if she doesn't require people to wear one.
"I'm kind of apprehensive, to be really honest. I just don't know. I ask people to try and take it easy on small businesses," she said. "We're not the evil people here ... we just want to open our doors and I don't want to police people. That's not what I went into business for."
