A 'lot' to see at Artpark

LEWISTON — A public art project has transformed Artpark’s lower parking lot into an expansive canvas in “The Solo Roths Waltz Across the Red Hot Colossus Lot.”
Early this year a jury selected Rob Lynch and Matt SaGurney (The Solo Roths) as lead artists on Artpark’s Parking Lot Mural Project. The artists collaborated with the Artpark Bridges Team (People Inc., Cynthia Pegado, director of Artpark Bridges, and Parkinson’s Community) to generate concepts and imagery to be painted in the lower parking lot. Through various Zoom meetings held during the spring and early summer months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lynch and SaGurney took influence from the program participants’ sketches and concepts. They then developed that imagery into the nearly 400-by-400-foot work, using an improvisatory method of collaboration akin to jazz.
Volunteers from the Parkinson’s Group along with other volunteers, aided in the painting process. Though not intended as a permanent work because of weather and wear, the basis of the project was intended to bring people and families together in an outdoor setting during a period of isolation.
“The idea of bringing Artpark’s gateway parking lot into a work of art has been years in the making. Specific plans for this project as a community collaboration led by the Artpark Bridges program began last January with the concept of the project’s mission created by a special committee, which included Artpark staff, the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area team and members of the Lewiston and New York State Parks community. ...,” said Sonia Clark, executive director of Artpark. “The giant canvas became a true playground for so many through the summer months and now will serve thousands more in the years to come. Personally, I couldn’t be more thrilled with the result as it reflects the intended mission of the project, the voices of our community and most importantly is a superb work of art.”
The work’s completion will be celebrated on Friday in a special event for the artists, participants and partners. The general public is also welcome to experience the painting anytime, free-of-charge, during regular Artpark hours (daily, dawn until dusk).
“The creative process forged ahead through pandemic restrictions as we created new forms of shared creative space. Our design work and collaborations took place in Zoom workshops and on-site at Artpark where the very nature of a colossal-sized artwork ensured social distancing. Our Artpark Bridges community now sees, knows, feels, that their voices of artistic expression are valued,” added Pegado, the director of Artpark Bridges Program. “I witness absolute delight as each individual contributor identifies their contributions in the grand waltz of motifs that came out of our project collaboration with The Solo Roths. I’m deeply moved to see the expansive impact of this project surpass even my dreams for it. This unique collaborative project has formed a tangible sense of community and of thriving, as Artpark Bridges artists living with incurable neurological disease or special needs show us their spirit and inspire us. I think I can speak for all of us at Artpark and our Artpark Bridges mural team members, that we couldn’t have imagined a happier outcome.”
Robert Lynch and Matthew SaGurney (The Solo Roths) have been collaborating on artworks since their Buffalo State years in the mid- to late-90s. They share an interest in the absurd and the ridiculous nature of our contemporary society. It’s always been a game for them to make each other laugh at their artwork. They challenge each other to shine a light on the foolish treasures around us, to pay close attention to the smallest details of our experiences, and to expose the ludicrous at every chance.
