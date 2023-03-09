MIDDLEPORT — A mayoral contest has emerged in the village as 12-year incumbent Dick Westcott faces a challenge from former village coordinator Dan Dodge.
Dodge said he bears no animosity toward Westcott, and from what he’s hearing, voters in the village also have no gripes, they think it’s just time for a change.
“They’re looking for something new,” Dodge said.
One change they desire, according to Dodge, is the opening of new businesses, such as a salon or a barbershop. There used to be a lot of mom-and-pop shops in Middleport and they’re greatly missed, he said.
Westcott noted that seven commercial buildings in the heart of the village were bought up by one local developer, Brian Yaiser, and small renovations are being done on them.
Like Dodge, Westcott says he’d like to be a resource for building owners who are looking to bring in a small business — but there’s a process.
“To even write a grant, there needs to be a plan. No one’s come to us with a plan,” he said.
Meanwhile, Westcott said, there are ongoing projects in the village that he’d like to help wrap up: street lighting, union negotiations, and FMC cleanup.
“We’re still under remediation. That’ll be starting up in the next couple of months (when winter breaks). That’s ongoing and when they fix the village they still have to go further north,” Westcott said. “I don’t see them ending in the village for at least a couple years.”
Westcott essentially is campaigning on his experience with village administration, and Dodge contends he has that, too. The village coordinator’s post was created to oversee the Department of Public Works.
“I worked with grants, the wastewater treatment plant, streets, parks, village plowing,” Dodge said. “I also worked with the Middleport Police Department and Middleport Fire Department.”
While one candidate looks to create change and the other touts his steady hand, both said the same thing when asked to identify what they like best about the village.
“I love Middleport. I love the people,” Dodge said.
“The people,” Westcott said. “They are friendly. They’ll come out to support you and to help you.”
March 21 is Election Day in villages across New York state. Polling in Middleport is from noon to 9 p.m. at the village hall, 24 Main St.
