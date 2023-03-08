Paramedic and firefighter Karen Gavin said it’s not often that someone in her profession gets to see her the final result of her work. Two grateful city residents were determined to thank Gavin in person, though, so a face-to-face meeting of the rescuer and a rescuee was arranged at Lockport Fire Department.
9-1-1 was called for Roseanne Roman, 36, at about 6 p.m. March 4 because she was 24 weeks pregnant and bleeding heavily.
Gavin and firefighter/paramedic Matt Devine got to her within 4 minutes of the call placed by Roman’s 19-year-old son. As an LFD ambulance made its way to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, Gavin told Devine to stop the vehicle and pull over because Roman was giving birth.
Roman’s partner, Sylvester Harris, said at a Wednesday press conference arranged by LFD that there was “power in that ambulance.”
“To see Karen jump into action, as a professional, it was amazing,” he said.
According to Harris, Gavin broke the amniotic sac and gave CPR to his 1-pound, 10-ounce baby boy.
Speaking to Gavin at the fire hall, Harris said, “It was a miracle, if you believe in God. For me, it’s like every person has a purpose, and you found your purpose … you never gave up. That was amazing.”
Gavin credits her actions to her training, but hastened to add, “none of us knew that baby was coming!”
“That was a big surprise to be dealing with mom. We’d already contacted the hospital about mom and that she was coming in and was going to need help,” Gavin said. “And then when the baby was born so unexpectedly, I called up the doctor and told him, ‘remember that lady who was 24 weeks pregnant? We had the baby’.”
According to Assistant Fire Chief Rob Haley, premature births are uncommon.
“Deliveries in the field in departments of this size don’t happen very much,” Haley said. “It happens maybe once a year, maybe once every few years. We had one another this year. That was in the elevator in the hospital, but I’m still crediting those crews for that one.”
Sebastion Zion Harris remains hospitalized, but his parents felt it was important to reach out to Gavin as soon as possible.
“After it was all over… I kept telling my son’s father, ‘I’ve got to find Karen, the one in the ambulance with us. She saved me and the baby’s life. I need to find her,’” Roman said. “If it wasn’t for her, we’d probably be dead.”
