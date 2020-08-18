The eyes of the country were focused on the nation's capital. Protesters carrying banners proclaiming that the United States is not a democracy because of the discriminatory treatment of its citizens held vigil in front of the White House day and night in the midst of a global pandemic. An embattled President demonized his vocal detractors as unpatriotic. Protesters were arrested. Forces opposed to the protesters' message waged an emotionally charged campaign to discredit their nemesis.
Sound familiar?
Actually these were the dramatic events that swirled around the American Woman Suffrage movement a little over a century ago as Alice Paul, a brilliant political strategist Quaker from New Jersey, waged a provocative fight to the finish that had never been witnessed on American soil all while in the throes of the Spanish Influenza of 1918.
Today marks the centennial of one of the fiercest and most prolonged Social Justice movements in the history of the nation. Seventy-two long years after Elizabeth Cady Stanton first demanded universal suffrage at the 1848 Seneca Falls Women's Rights Convention, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified as the Tennessee House approved the Susan B. Anthony Amendment by a single and dramatic vote that held the nation spellbound.
As suffragist Maud Younger prophesied on this momentous day, the ratification of the 19th Amendment heralded "the dawn of women's political power in America."
Twenty-eight seemingly innocuous words added to the Constitution 100 years ago changed the history of the United States forever, inching the nation closer to the ideal of being a more perfect union, but it took 72 long, agonizing years and unimaginable sacrifice by thousands of extraordinary but little known women to make the 19th Amendment a reality. What exactly are those words that caused such violent upheaval?
"The rights of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex"
Women young and old celebrated their newfound voice. Prominent local artist Manning McCandlish recalls her mother Margaret Lowe's visceral recollection of that balmy August afternoon in 1920. As told by her mother, who was 16 years old at the time, young Margaret was attending a meeting at her church in Paragould, Arkansas, when a man burst into the church shouting that "it passed, it passed! The Woman Suffrage Amendment was just ratified in Tennessee!" There was much excitement and jubilation at the surprising news, since Tennessee was a notorious anti-suffrage state.
The passage of the 19th Amendment marked the largest single enfranchisement in American history, granting 26 million women, representing over half the nation's population, the right to vote. Unfortunately, racial discrimination was rampant and it took until Aug. 6, 1965, when the Voting Rights Act was signed into law forbidding states from imposing discriminatory restrictions on voters, that universal suffrage was finally realized.
Today women outnumber men among registered voters. As of 2018, 81.3 million women are registered to vote compared to 71.7 million men. Women consistently go to the polls in greater numbers than their male counterparts; 55% of women and 51.8% of men voted in 2018.
Unfortunately, despite outpacing men as voters, women lag dramatically behind in securing seats in federal and state elective office with only 23.7% of women holding elective positions at this level.
Democracy begins with the right to vote and six generations of brave and determined women willingly risked their freedom, their lives, their marriages and careers to take up the suffrage banner. Suffer they certainly did, but as an aside, the term suffrage is derived from the Latin word suffragium, meaning the right to vote.
Thousands of women took up the suffrage cause over the 72 years it took to secure passage of the 19th Amendment. More than 500 suffragists were arrested for protesting; 168 were imprisoned, some for as long as seven months. All were treated barbarically; many were beaten, tortured and force fed while imprisoned in the notorious Occoquan workhouse. Especially brutal treatment was reserved for Alice Paul, who endured six imprisonments and isolation in a psychiatric ward with the intention of having her committed as insane because of her singular focus on securing passage of the 19th Amendment.
Shamefully, as Alice Paul pointed out to the Woodrow Wilson administration, the United States lagged woefully behind such nations as Russia, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Lithuania, Estonia, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the Netherlands in granting equal voting rights for women. Representatives from each of these nations marched in the March 3, 1913, Woman Suffrage Parade organized by Alice Paul that featured 8,000 marchers and tens of thousands of spectators and worldwide media attention, putting suffrage on the front page of every newspaper in the country.
As the country pauses to remember the women who fought for a woman's right to have a place at the nation's table, I respectfully ask all women to never forget the struggles and sacrifice that made it possible for each and every one of us to be able to cast our ballots this November 3rd, whether in person or by mail. If you are tempted to think that your vote doesn't count, think again.
The Art of Suffrage, a multidimensional exhibit sponsored by The Lockport Public Arts Council at the Kenan House Gallery, is a tribute to Alice Paul and the thousands of women whose blood, sweat and tears made the 19th Amendment a reality. The exhibit, featuring hundreds of pieces of authentic memorabilia, will be open to the public through Aug. 26.
