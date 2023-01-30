GASPORT — Elaine Barnett has always been a proponent of healthy living, which led her to a career as a holistic vet technician.
After inheriting her parents William and Helen Fink’s property at 8999 Ridge Road in Johnson’s Creek, she knew just what she wanted to do with it.
The property had greenhouses and, although the buildings needed repair, she decided at the age of 58 to embark on a new career: growing mushrooms.
Barnett had raised six children, but after she and her husband separated, she went to work for a vet technician in Colden, where she still works several days a week.
“By growing mushrooms I saw the potential to rebuild this property where I grew up,” she said.
She enrolled in Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Small Farm online program and learned how to grow mushrooms. She incorporated Heartland Organics as a 501©3 because, as she put it, there aren’t enough places available for youths to come and learn.
Families, school children and Master Gardeners are all encouraged to visit for a tour and to learn how mushrooms are grown.
It starts with a bag of oats put into a quart jar with some water. A clone is taken from a mushroom and placed on an agar plate. When it starts to grow, it is transferred to the jar of sterilized grain, where it roots, or mycelium form. That, then, is transferred to five-pound bags of oats where colonization begins. The bags are placed in a temperature- and humidity-controlled room where, in two to three months, mushrooms are ready to harvest.
A mushroom breathes, just like a human, taking in oxygen and releasing carbon dioxide, according to Barnett. That is why the colonizing room where they grow has to be ventilated, to keep the air clean.
Barnett grows a variety of mushrooms, including lionsmane, black pearl, blue oyster, yellow oyster, maitake (known as Hen in the Woods because they grow wild under oak trees), shiitake and chestnut.
Besides being delicious to eat, mushrooms have wonderful medicinal value, Barnett said. She said they lower cholesterol and can raise or lower blood pressure. She said lionsmane is known to rebuild the neurons in the brain and there is some success giving it to Parkinson’s patients and Alzheimer’s patients to aid in restoring memory.
Barnett makes and sells a powder made from ground lionsmane, which can be added to coffee or any food. She sells one-pound bags of coffee with the lionsmane in it, and it cannot be detected.
When bags of mushrooms are fully colonized, they are cut from the bag and the mycelium becomes mulch in Barnett’s organic garden.
Barnett has a small store on her property where she sells locally made honey, soaps, beeswax mats, jewelry, coffee and, of course, mushrooms. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. She’s also a vendor at the Medina and Lockport community farm markets.
Heartland Organics welcomes volunteers to do hands-on work. For more information send an email to heartlandorganics@yahoo.com.
