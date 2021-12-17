A new chapter for Newfane's Horanburg

A staple of Newfane politics will soon be stepping away. Town Supervisor Timothy Horanburg, who’s held the position for nearly 37 years, will be leaving office soon. Earlier this year, he announced that he wasn’t going to run for reelection. The seat is to be filled by John Syracuse, who won the election for Newfane supervisor last month.
As would be expected from someone with a long career in politics, Tim Horanburg has left a big impact on his constituents, and others from the region. Horanburg was originally appointed Newfane’s supervisor in 1984, and served through 1997. After which he held positions as the county parks commissioner, and as county emergency management director. He won the seat of supervisor again in 2005, and has held it since then.
Horanburg was instrumental in managing the recovery efforts after severe flooding impacted Newfane and the village of Olcott in 2017, and again in 2019. The floods were the catalyst for Horanburg’s most recent project, the breakwater wall in the Olcott inner harbor. Horanburg had been trying to get a breakwall in Olcott since the 1980s but finally got his chance after the flooding brought by rising lake levels spurred more support for the project. The breakwall was completed in October, and Horanburg feels it’s already been successful at staving off damage from recent extreme weather.
“It’s doing exactly what it’s supposed to do,” he said. “It’s protecting the lakeshore, and it’s calmed the harbor down. It’s been absolutely great at doing what it was intended to do. I’m really happy with it.”
Horanburg also played a role in the construction of the current Newfane town hall and community center. The building was a fire hall before it was renovated into a combination town hall and community center in 2009.
In 2012, Horanburg aided in an effort to have Krull Park in Olcott win a nationwide contest from the Coca-Cola company for best park in America. Krull Park managed to come in second place to Pratt Park in Prattville Alabama, and used the prize money to build a new basketball court in the park.
One particular constituent who’s worked closely with Horanburg is Daniel Headly, owner and proprietor of Headly Boat Yard. Headly said he's known Horanburg for 45 years, and is very fond of working with him.
“I don’t think that anyone could have done any better than him,” Headly said. “I’m a little biased, but he’s done more for the Village of Olcott than anyone has in history as far as I’m concerned.”
Headly considers Horanburg to be someone who’s put him on the straight-and-narrow. When he was 15, Headly and a friend shoplifted some beer from a gas station run by Horanburg.
“We were sitting in the alley, drinking the beer, and then we saw Tim running right at us,” Headly recalled. “He chased us all over town, grabbed us by the shirt tails, called the cops, and had us sitting in the back of a patrol car. I think that ended my life of crime.”
Horanburg has also gained good relationships with other leaders from neighboring towns. Wilson supervisor Doyle Philips praised Horanburg's work over the years.
“When I came into office six years ago, I called him on different things that were happening, because I was totally naive as to what was happening with the supervisor's position, and he was very professional, and very helpful.” Phillips said. “He’s an asset that I think Newfane is going to miss.”
Supervisor-elect Syracuse stated that Horanburg has felt like a political mentor to him, and has praised his perseverance, particularly on the Olcott harbor projects.
“He’s been a strength to the community,” he said. “He’s persevered through a number of setbacks relative to the major goal of Olcott and Newfane in getting the harbor stabilized. He never gave up.”
Despite being from opposing parties, Horanburg is also proud of the strong working relationship he has with governor Kathy Hochul who was in Newfane in July to attend the ceremony for the breakwall.
“She was here, because (Cuomo) couldn’t make it for the groundbreaking of the breakwall, but she was.” said Horanburg, “It was only a couple weeks after that that she became governor. You wouldn’t know it, but the governor was here.”
Horanburg feels that he’s had the ear of Kathy Hochul, and had therefore been successful at getting the attention of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo when Hochul was still the lieutenant governor.
“I’ve worked with her since she was a legal assistant back in the '80s,” Horranburg. “I’ve known her for years, and we’ve had a good working relationship, even though we’re in opposing political parties, it never interfered with where we were going.”
Regardless of his upcoming retirement, Horanburg is not planning on leaving Newfane. He says he will still be on hand to help with anything the town might need, but is hopeful he will be able to relax.
“Tim’s a doer.” said Syracuse, “His blood’s full of Newfane and Olcott, and I want him to enjoy his family, take a step back, look at his accomplishments over the years, and just enjoy his time. He’s fought a good fight for Newfane, and we’re proud of him.”
Horanburg will remain supervisor of Newfane until the end of this year.
