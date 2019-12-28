A new leader for Catholic Charities

Deacon Steve Schumer has been chosen as the new president and CEO of Catholic Charities of Buffalo following a five-month search, according to Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger, Apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Buffalo and chair of the Board of Catholic Charities of Buffalo.
Schumer will take on the new role on Jan. 6.
Schumer succeeds retiring President and CEO Dennis C. Walczyk, who joined Catholic Charities in 1997 as COO and was appointed CEO in 2003. The Board of Trustees added the title of president in 2018 when the board reorganized to a single executive from a dual-leadership structure.
Said Bishop Scharfenberger of Schumer, “His deep commitment to ministry and service reflect the core mission and purpose of Catholic Charities, namely, to lift and enable those most vulnerable in our communities and provide essential wrap-around services so that their lives are not solely defined by their struggles and challenges. Grateful as we are for Dennis Walczyk’s many contributions, we have full confidence that Deacon Steve’s vision and strong leadership skills will ensure that we reach many more individuals and families throughout Western New York who stand to benefit from Catholic Charities’ extensive professional capabilities and services.”
Schumer will be responsible for all programs, services, fiscal and infrastructure operations, including the annual Appeal, financial accountability and strategic direction and planning. The agency provides programs and services annually to more than 150,000 people in need in the eight counties of Western New York with a staff of 470 employees.
Schumer was ordained to the permanent diaconate for the Diocese of Buffalo in 2014. He is currently serving at Our Lady of Charity Parish in South Buffalo, and previously served in his home parish of St. Bernadette Parish in Orchard Park. He is married with two grown children.
During his leadership at Catholic Charities, Walczyk impacted revenue growth (from $20 million to $40 million), augmented performance quality improvement efforts, worked within the WNY community to bring collaborative programs to the agency, increased the engagement and involvement of the Board of Trustees, and was active in the non-profit and Catholic community locally, regionally and nationally.
