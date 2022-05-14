Often noted as the city’s economic development arm, the Greater Lockport Development Corp. is taking over the distribution of funds from the hotel occupancy tax, as approved by the Common Council on Wednesday.
Before the resolution was passed, the city paid set amounts to different organizations such as Lockport Main Street, the Lockport Visitor Center and the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corp.
This strategy resulted in what Brian Smith, CEO of the GLDC, said was filling “silos” at budget time and didn’t fully address each agency’s need.
If a project needed more money than allocated, it was left to discuss it with the Common Council, by which time – Smith gave the example of needing to double staff during a sunny week – the opportunity had passed.
The real-time allocation of the bed tax through the GLDC was a “nimbler” touch for the different recipients of the tax and would therefore further boost tourism.
“The way that it works right now is the city has contracts, separately, with the visitor center, with Lockport Main Street and with the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corp.,” Smith said. “Those are all fixed amounts.”
Smith said that those amounts were approximately $10,000 to the LLHDC, $17,500 for Main Street, and $12,000 for the visitor center.
“What this agreement does, instead of having those fixed amounts for those organizations, basically the city is committing to use the actual money received through hotel occupancy – that’s not committed – to the GLDC,” he said. “The GLDC is going to work collaboratively with those organizations to ensure they function with the funds we actually have.”
Smith said that this agreement makes it possible to cross-train individuals and adjust funding according to actual receipts.
“There’s a certain flexibility that comes from not being funded in silos and being able to be more reactive,” he said “tourism in particular, marketing, they need some flexibility and they need to be nimble.”
In the example, Smith said it was a “much simpler process” for the GLDC to fund the organization rather than asking the city to expand its budget.
“It’s (also) more efficient from a financial standpoint because the city won’t be overcommitting,” he said. “It’s just going to use the funds it actually received through the hotel occupancy tax instead of fixed amounts that have been historically more than we actually receive.”
Smith said the historical number the city receives from the bed tax is between $25,000 and $35,000 annually.
