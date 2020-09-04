GASPORT — On Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Hank Stopinski faced a group of children and parents and went over the rules of the school district’s newest gift to the community, a brand new playground behind Royalton Hartland Elementary school.
More than $30,000 was saved on construction of the playground thanks to the hard work of Tim Pietrowski’s operations and facilities crew, Stopinski said.
“The intention on the first of the year was to come together and do this (build the playground) with the community, and then COVID hit,” he said.
After that, the idea of bringing 80 people together for a weekend build session was deemed unsafe, so Pietrowski volunteered his 10-member maintenance team.
“They spent four days on this site to get this built,” Stopinski said.
The playground is part of a $12.1 million capital project approved by district voters in June 2019. Eighty-seven percent of the tab is being picked up by New York State and the remainder, $2.5 million, is coming from a district reserve fund.
Work on other upgrades in the capital project, including new roofs for the elementary and middle schools, will resume in the spring.
“This is part of phase one of what we’re giving back to the community,” Stopinski said of the playground. “Next summer, we’ll finish the project with additional work.”
Other projects in phase one include a community playground behind the high school and middle school, tennis courts at the high school also outfitted for pickleball, and a resurfaced track.
According to Stopinski, the district’s most recent building conditions survey revealed $100 million of work needed to be done and priorities had to be set.
“Roofs were the most important thing to do,” Stopinski said. “What will be happening next summer is we’ll be replacing all these windows on the elementary school, as well as security systems and the alarm systems. Those were the number one important things.”
“But then we said, what are some of things that are on the list that would be really beneficial to the community? Middleport, Gasport, we’ve had a lot of rough times in the last decade or so, so we said, ‘The community deserves this.’”
