A growing family in the town of Lockport got a lot of worries off their plate thanks to a nationwide program that assists veterans.
Treese and Liz Garofalo live in a nice two-story house on Sherman Drive, but certain things about the house just weren’t great.
“They didn’t have vents from the bathroom on the outside of their home, so steam was building up in the attic and they believed that mold was growing,” said Doug Mohr of StockMohr, an exterior home repair company.
Treese confirmed it wasn’t mold, just discoloration, but it was directly over the space where he and his wife are setting up a nursery for their baby, who’s due in July.
“I told them we’d take care of it,” Mohr said. “The only thing they should have to worry about is having the baby.”
StockMohr isn’t just a siding, windows and doors company. It’s also an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, which means that they have agreed to do pro-bono work on the homes of veterans who qualify for a program run by Owens Corning, a national building supply company.
Since 2016, Owens Corning has showed its gratitude for veterans by giving more than 425 military families new roofs to live under.
Garofalo and his wife are Batavia natives who met in high school, after which he joined the Air Force and ended up working on airplanes in Italy, Qatar and Florida. When he left service, he joined the reserves and is currently pursuing a degree in computer science at Niagara County Community College.
He said he knew his house needed work, so he started looking for grants and stumbled upon the North Carolina-based veterans organization Purple Heart Homes.
“I emailed them and they almost immediately came up with this program,” Garofalo said.
Mohr said the hardest part of Owens Corning’s Roof Deployment Project is trying to find people who really need the help. He noted that some applicants for assistance are residing in $500,000 homes and he doesn’t think that’s fair. StockMohr has been a Platinum contractor since 2008 and Mohr enjoys helping people. He said when he met the Garofalos he knew he was doing the right thing.
“This is exactly who I wanted to help,” he said.
