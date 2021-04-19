Charles Dickinson's vision of the Palace Theatre as one of Lockport and Western New York's premier places to visit will come to fruition on May 1 when the historic playhouse reopens its doors for the first time in 14 months. It only took decades of neglect, capped by a pandemic and year-long-plus devastating statewide shutdown to see the renaissance through.
Featuring refurbished walls and ceilings throughout, new floors, new seats, new movie screen, new curtains, new lights, new stairs and a new, below-level orchestra pit in front of the stage, the completely refurbished Palace now stands tallest in the area — well, almost.
“We are the premier place to be in Western New York. There's Shea's (in Buffalo), then us,” said Ellen M. Schratz, president of the board of Lockport's Historic Palace Theatre.
Schratz and Chris Parada, executive director, said as part of next weekend's gala reopening, the Palace is hosting a special event on May 1, “Dazzling Through the Decades” — which will feature special, personalized tours of the theatre. Also featured will be food from the Shamus, a basket raffle, a Mills Jewelers diamond raffle, an artisan piano bar raffle and the chance to win $2,500, $1,000 or $500 cash.
The event, which follows all existing social distancing guidelines — is $125 per couple with tour times scheduled between 2-4 p.m., 4:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. For tickets, stop by Mills Jewelers, downtown, call 438-1130 Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; or go to lockportpalacetheatre.org.
The week that follows the Palace reopening features plays, a comedy show and a lecture series on the theater's history.
“We were one of the first to close and we'll be one of the last to reopen,” said Chris Parada on Monday, while giving this reporter a brief tour of the renovations. With seats yet to be installed and a shiny new floor, the theatre looked twice as big inside as out.
Schratz said contractors had to dig down in front of the Palace stage to construct the new pit, which is five feet below floor level. New, blue and gold seats are slated to be installed this week — 600-plus on the floor and 400-plus in the balcony, bringing the total number of seats to about 1,100.
It's quite a comeback story for the Palace, which lost between $50,000 and $60,000 in revenue last year by the COVID shutdown.
“We used to close August to October for renovation work, but we were mandatorily closed, so we begged the contractors to switch their schedules around,” Schratz said.
“Mulvey Construction, Swiatek Studios, Brown Electric, Nye Painting and the other contractors have done a great job.”
About 90 percent of the Palace restoration work is complete,” Schratz said.
“When Charles Dickinson had this built in 1925, he wanted it to be the premier theater in Lockport. There were other B rated theaters in the city at the time like the Rialto. He wanted an A-rated theater so he could show first-run movies and I think we've brought it back.”
After the week-long reopening events, the Palace is scheduled to host dance recitals for 11 consecutive weeks, with a cap attendance of 100 people per show.
“Then by July, we'll have a good idea what we can do after that,” Schratz said.
“Hopefully by August, we'll have movies and then, hopefully in the fall, we'll start up our regular programming.”
The Palace's $4 million renovation project began in 2018.
“I think people will appreciate the details when they see it,” Parada said. “We didn't skip on one thing to get another thing done. I think people will appreciate each and every detail of the work.”
The theater is owned and operated by Historic Palace Theatre Inc., a non-profit organization.
