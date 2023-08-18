A local favorite in Olcott will continue to forge ahead following the death of its longtime owner.
Bye’s Popcorn, a popular roadside popcorn stand located on Lockport-Olcott Road, has offered up countless servings of its caramel corn for 100 years.
On Sunday, the business posted to its Facebook page that owner and operator Patricia Drewes had died following unexpected complications from a rare, short-term illness.
“We are in deep mourning over the loss of our beloved mother, grandmother and owner of Bye’s Popcorn. We thank you for your prayers, support and giving us our time to grieve,” they said in a Facebook post.
In the wake of Drewes’ death, those involved with Bye’s Popcorn said they had no plans to close the stand permanently and intend to remain in business.
“Byes’ Popcorn will carry on!!!,” they said in another Facebook post.
Several members of the community have continued to share their fond memories and support of the business.
Phil Banks, a former employee of Bye’s Popcorn from 2001-2004 recalled working closely with Drewes.
“There was usually Pat and two of us working at the stand on a given night. She was one-of-a-kind. She wouldn’t hesitate to tell us what was on her mind,” Banks said.
He fondly remembered how Drewes would trust him even though he was 17 to run the stand at night.
“On those nights where she couldn’t make caramel, because it was too humid, I earned her trust,” Banks recalled. “She would trust me to run the front and sell the popcorn we had.
“It would be my popcorn stand for the night.”
Newfane native Karen Wright recounted several memories of going out to get popcorn at the stand for just about any occasion with family and friends.
“Anytime anything good happened, we went to Bye’s,” Wright said. “After a long day gardening, tending to our horses or just getting a good report card, this is our favorite place.”
Now living in Los Angeles, Wright said that her mother will still ship popcorn to her and her siblings.
“My mom freezes and mails it to us,” she said. “I’ve traveled all over and I’ve never come across a caramel corn like they sell at Bye’s.”
Echoing similar statements of many residents, Wright attributed the longevity of the business to Drewes.
“She devoted her life to that stand and the community appreciated that,” Wright said.
