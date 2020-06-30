DeSales Catholic School celebrated the graduation of 21 eighth-graders with a June 25 drive-in ceremony on the school grounds.
Families decorated cars with balloons, signs and more in the DeSales colors, blue and white, as they arrived at the school. Upon arrival each family was directed to a reserved parking space marked by lawn signs with their student's name and photo.
As Pomp and Circumstance played, the class of 2020 processed from their cars to the front of the lawn where chairs had been placed six feet apart. The City of Lockport loaned a mobile stage and LCTV captured the event for families and friends. Students received their diplomas and heard speeches from Sydney Mosher, class valedictorian, and Peg Merrill, a retired DeSales Catholic School English teacher and 1970 DeSales alumnus.
The commencement speaker was Caroline Woods, DeSales class of '97, a current anchor/reporter in New York City who covers breaking business news, the stock market, the global economy and personal finance. Woods broadcasts live in Times Square for Reuters, CNN and HLN. Her speech was recorded in New York and played on the big screen for the graduates and families.
The ceremony also included The Gift of the Letter, an annual tradition at DeSales for almost 30 years. Students write a letter to their parents thanking them for the opportunity to study at DeSales and articulating what it meant to them. Families also write a letter to their graduate sharing why they chose DeSales and what their hopes are for the future. The letters are exchanged and read together as families celebrate the culmination of the DeSales experience.
The accompanying photos of graduates and their families were contributed by Valerie Hamluk.
