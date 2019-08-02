"A Quiet Place 2" film crew may be headed to NT

The cast and crew of "A Quiet Place 2" may be coming to North Tonawanda for filming, if the North Tonawanda Common Council approves an agreement with Paramount Pictures.
The council will vote Tuesday on whether to approve a contract that would grant the movie company access a city field for the purpose of filming scenes for the movie.
The agreement would permit "Paramount Pictures Corporation to film a motion picture at the Stenzil field between Sept. 3, 2019 and Sept. 13, 2019," North Tonawanda City Attorney Luke Brown wrote in a letter to the council.
Brown also said in the letter that an additional agreement for other services, like use of the city's fire, police or public works departments, would be negotiated as the matter moves forward.
The contract specifically refers to the Stenzil Street Baseball Field, located at 183 Stenzil St. The agreement also includes a provision requiring Paramount to pay at $5,000 fee for use of the property.
Filming for "A Quiet Place 2" has also been taking place in other Western New York communities over the last few months, including Olcott and Akron.
The film, a sequel to the 2018 horror hit of the same name, will feature and be directed by John Krasinski, of "The Office" fame.
