Actor and director John Krasinski recently scouted areas in Western New York, including Akron and Olcott, for potential filming sites for “A Quiet Place 2,” the sequel to his 2018 horror hit about a family trying to survive from monsters that hunt by sound. Plans are now in the works to film parts of "A Quiet Place 2" this summer in the village of Akron.