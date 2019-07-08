Filmmakers will be shooting for the horror film "A Quiet Place 2" in Olcott Wednesday night.
Undersheriff Michael Filicetti said deputies will close off streets in Olcott to accommodate filming, which will take place from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at several different locations. Ontario, Lockport and East Main streets will be closed at various times during the filming.
If rainy weather disrupts filming Wednesday, filmmakers will instead shoot Thursday night.
Filicetti said filmmakers will reimburse the county for the deputy overtime costs, and that several off-duty deputies will provide security.
The Olcott Beach Carousel Park will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, though no other businesses are expected to be impacted by filming.
The film, which will also be shot in Akron, is set to be one of the most high-profile movies shot in Western New York. The post-apocalyptic story of a family struggling to survive from deaf, alien monsters that hunt by sound proved to be a hit with audiences and critics alike. "A Quiet Place" was one of the top-grossing movies of 2018 and received mostly rave reviews.
Director John Krasinski, best known for portraying Jim Halbert in the sitcom "The Office," will take a second turn behind the camera for the sequel. Most of the first film's cast, including Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, are reportedly set to reprise their roles in the sequel.
Paramount Pictures has set May 15, 2020 as the film's opening date.
