Abbie McNett, a 9-year old diagnosed with Stage 4 Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, received a proclamation from Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman Wednesday in front of McNett’s family and friends, as well as members of the police and fire departments.
In her proclamation, Roman described McNett as a child who has won awards at school for her manners, helps dad fix things and can eat chocolate ice cream for every meal. She also touched upon McNett’s battle with cancer, saying McNett is now stable thanks to her work receiving chemotherapy and radiation which will continue for another seven weeks.
“Now, thereby let it be shown that I, Michelle Roman, mayor of the City of Lockport, urge all citizens to join me in extending our sincere support for this family and help raise awareness for the unique research needs of childhood cancer,” Roman said.
Roman then presented McNett with gifts, as well as, the proclamation. Members of the fire department and police department also came forward to meet McNett.
McNett’s sisters, Danielle and Rachael Hahn, described McNett as “goofy.”
“She’s always making funny faces,” Danielle said. “She’ll try to make you laugh.”
McNett’s best friend Elizabeth Geary and her family were also present at the proclamation.
Shawn Geary, Elizabeth’s father, said his family and the McNett’s family have become best friends and noted they both loved camping.
“Them two were like two peas in a pod,” Geary said.
A gofundme page for the family, especially in consideration of travel costs for treatment, has raised almost $26,000. It can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/uv6pfe-help-for-abbie?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.
