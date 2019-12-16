Buc Williams loves holiday music, especially songs like those recorded by the greats like Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Bing Crosby, accompanied by big bands of old and their jazzy sounds.
This year, the Lockport songwriter penned his own holiday tune and found a local big band to record it.
And so, "It's Not Christmas Without You," will make its debut at 3 p.m. today when the Easy Street Band performs their holiday concert at the Ellicott Creek Playhouse in Tonawanda.
Williams might not have made a holiday song without his partner, Phil Jackson of Sound Masters Records in Harrison Place, where Williams' video production company, Risa Productions, is also located. Williams admits that Jackson pushed him to get the song recorded this year and not wait until next year.
Once the decision was made to move forward, the big band was easy to find. Easy Street Big Band had recently recorded a demo at the studio and agreed to perform the tune.
"I love it. It’s a great song," said Wayne Blumrick, a band leader of The Easy Street Big Band. "It's kind of nostalgic and it's got a nice easy swing and feel to it."
Now, the Buc Williams team has a song for the season.
"We have a fun Christmas song out there that could be a classic and we’re excited about that," Jackson said. "It makes me happy."
The song was published by Imaginary Friends Music Publishing in Los Angeles, a company which places song in many national TV shows and films.
Recently, Williams took a few minutes to talk about his holiday songwriting success.
QUESTION: Will you be performing "It Isn't Christmas Without You," anywhere in the community this year?
ANSWER: I used to perform all the time, but I stopped performing and focused on writing about 15 years ago when my son was born.
Q: From chatting with you in years past, I know your son has some physical challenges. Can you talk about that a little?
A: Thomas was born normal, but when he received his four month vaccination shot, he had an allergic reaction. He began having seizures and it just progressively got worse and worse until he was having well over 100 seizures a day. My wife, Patti, works for New York State and carried all our health insurance. We had to make a decision, who is going to stay with him. I still worked when I could, but primarily took care of him, because she works nights.
Q: How did the Christmas song came about?
A: I always wanted to write a Christmas song and I always liked the old fashioned songs I used to hear on the radio when I was a kid. I always loved the big production, big band numbers. One day, a big band visited our studio. They just stopped in out of the blue to put together a demo record to promote their band. I shot the video and Phil did the demo and it's all on easystreetbigband.org.
Q: Well, that's a nice coincidence, right?
A: It worked out really well. I had written "It's Not Christmas Without You" about a year prior and I told those guys about it and asked it they would ever consider doing a Christmas song. They said they would consider it and that’s when I contacted my arranger, Jon Burr, in New York City. He used to play with big name musicians like Tony Bennett, Buddy Rich and Eartha Kitt.
Q: What happened when you sent the arrangements to the band?
A: They tried it at practice and absolutely loved it. Originally I just had their main singer, Molly Colton, singing, but and the producer said, you should try it as a duet. So we recorded with with Scott Stoberl and Molly. And that’s how it worked out.
Q: So are you sending it around to radio stations?
A: Yes, the song is going out on a compilation disk to the radio station, plus it was published by Imaginary friends publishing out of LA. I’ve had some of my others songs placed by them in "The Young and the Restless," and they have pitched this song to the Hallmark channels for their Christmas movies next year. They’re producing like 40 Christmas movies. She feels confident that it will be in one of them.
Q: Well, it's not world fame but it certainly must be satisfying.
A: Yes, especially since I figured I probably wasn’t going to even record. Hopefully some of the local stations will pick it up. Easy Street is performing it during the season. And John Burr really likes the song and he asked me if he could pitch it to some national touring bands and it looks like they’re going to use it. I was just excited he liked the song that much because of his credentials.
Q: So does that mean your going to be writing some more?
A: I hope so. I’m always writing songs, but I’d like to get together with a couple of people and do some more while we’re in the mood, while its the season.
Q: Who would you dedicate the song to?
A: Probably my dad. He listened to that kind of music and always enjoyed it. That’s part of the reason I wrote "It's Not Christmas Without You," and now that he’s gone, it makes me think of him.
"It's Not Christmas Without You," is available to stream or to download at cdbaby.com, itunes, Spotify and other major music online distributors.
