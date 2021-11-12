A special delivery from the sheriff's office

Zachery Wilson had two bikes stolen right outside his home. The 25-year-old lunch monitor at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School was suddenly without transportation for work, and while the Niagara County Sheriff's Office was looking for the bike, they also knew they could help out in the meantime. On Friday afternoon, a bike was delivered by Sheriff Mike Filicetti, Undersheriff Mike Dunn and Chief Deputy Aaron Schultz directly to Wilson, this time with a lock on it. (Photograph by Benjamin Joe)