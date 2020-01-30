A 'Super' weekend at the Farmers Market

The Lockport Community Farmers Market will be celebrating the Super Bowl on Saturday.
Some vendors will be sampling their local products and Super Bowl squares will be offered at the market information table for $20. The purchase of a square will also get you a $5 token to be redeemed at any of the more than 25 vendor stands.
In addition, the Medina FFA will be helping children 12 and under make bird feeders. They will bring all the supplies such as pine cones, peanut butter, and birdseed for the bird feeders. This is a free event for all children 12 and under.
Tommy Nowocien will be performing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Market organizers also are extending their gratitude for the support received during the recent Soup-a-Palooza 2020. The drive resulted in 498 canned food donations and a total of $957 for local food pantries. The Davison Road Inn was named Grand Champion of Soup-a-Palooza as well.
The market is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located at Harrison Place — the former Harrison Radiator complex at 210 Walnut St. Enter the market at the corner of South and Washburn streets. For more information, visit www.lockportcommunitymarket.com.
