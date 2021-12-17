A taste of 'living good'

Lockport native Mercedes Wilson, three-time author and award-winning talk show host of Recipes for Life on AM Buffalo, is releasing her own relish line at Niagara Produce, Lockport and East Amherst stores, on Saturday with the goal of going national.
The recipe for Sadie’s Relish was developed by Wilson’s grandmother Grace, who used the harvest from her giant garden on Starr Street in Medina to make the relish for Mercedes’ father when he was a child, along with his 10 siblings and their dad.
“Food was a passion for her!” Wilson said. “I used to sit on her lap and she would feed me her greens and homemade cornbread as a kid. I watched her make breakfast and immediately start dinner.”
Wilson developed the idea for Sadie's Relish as she penned her third book, Alone in a Crowded Room, which explores the importance of being present, gracious and relishing in every moment.
“This is not your average relish!" she said. "It’s cabbage-based. One that can be eaten alone or you can add it to any dish you make. You can relish everything!”
Wilson said she's aware people have used Sadie's Relish on sausage, eggs, pot roast, sandwiches and wraps.
“I love the subtle, but spicy nuanced flavors. I could detect all the layers of ingredients,” Sadie's Relish fan John Taylor Sr. said. “ I also ate it right out of the jar.”
Wilson is delighted to commemorate her grandmother in this way and give Western New Yorkers a taste of “what living good feels like.”
Wilson’s photo is on the front of the relish packaging. She used her nickname from childhood, Sadie, to title the homemade condiment, as a nod to her country girl roots. She credits her family, friends and mentors for their instrumental roles in her new endeavor.
“They have been huge in their support in every step. From filing paperwork, helping with processes, to listening to my ideas and telling me to stop thinking so much and take a break,” she joked.
Wilson uses the kitchen at the YWCA, 32 Cottage Street, to cook and can her relish, with the assistance of the ladies there. She expressed gratitude for their generosity and the plethora of knowledge from the community around her.
Her friend Jody Chesko, owner of Niagara Produce, did not hesitate when Wilson expressed interest in launching the relish in her store. Chesko even put together a holiday basket of Buffalo-based foods, including Sadie’s Relish, that she is featuring at the market this month.
