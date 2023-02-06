The New York MATTERS Network was established in Buffalo in response to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on fatal drug overdose rates. The mission is to increase access to medication used in addiction treatment.
On Jan. 31, state Acting Health Commissioner James McDonald determined that telemedicine can still be used by health practitioners to treat people with opioid dependency. This meant MATTERS could continue to reach addicts through Zoom calls and link them with substance abuse and mental health treatment.
Doug Bisher of Addict 2 Addict, a peer support recovery program for addicts in Niagara County, said he and his team trained to be partners with the NY MATTERS Network and help local addicts get connected with health care.
As recently as this past Saturday, Bisher said, he fielded a call from an addict who had two suboxone tablets left and planned to transfer himself out of a detox facility before withdrawal hit.
Bisher connected the addict with the New York MATTERS hotline, and because a nurse allowed him to use her phone, Bisher and the addict were able to participate in a three-way Zoom call in which a 14-day bridge prescription and a follow-up appointment to continue medication were obtained. The addict was able to get his prescription and stay in detox, hopefully to a positive end.
Bisher noted that insurance is not an issue with MATTERS.
Suboxone is an opioid blocker. Bisher, a recovering addict, said he chose not to take it during his own transition to being clean, but it is a recognized pathway to help end addiction for many individuals.
“It blocks cravings, and you can’t get high from opioids because of it,” Bisher said. “It can even make you sick if you take opioids.”
Suboxone has become more popular over the years, and New York MATTERS statistics showed that in 2022, 85% of patients who called the emergency number were provided with a 14-day medication voucher to begin their journey without street drugs.
It’s not foolproof, however, and it also can be abused, pointed out peer specialist Mark Nettleton, who works at The Dale Association.
“I used to be good for six months (taking suboxone) but then I found I could do other drugs,” he said. “I started to sell my script to buy dope.”
“Suboxone can help people, but in my story it never worked for me.”
Addict 2 Addict can be reached at (716) 398-4333.
