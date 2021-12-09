The Lockport Community Band, together with The Barker Community Band and The Sanborn Fire Company Band, will present their annual holiday concert and sing-along at the Historic Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 17. Together, the three bands will play selections that include traditional as well as more contemporary holiday pieces.
The Lockport Community Band, under the direction of Moose Erbacher, is in its 22nd year. The band was formed in 1999 after the Lockport High School Reunion Concert, which celebrated the 80th anniversary of the music program in the Lockport school district. Members range in age from 18 to 80 and are of all different levels. They rehearse every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Best Western Hotel. New members are welcome.
Erbacher will conduct such favorites as "Sleigh Ride" and "Greensleeves."
Cindy Schmitt is the conductor of the Barker Community Band, which was founded more than 36 years ago by Amrom Chodos and is made up of musicians of all ages drawn from the surrounding communities. The band currently rehearses at the Barker Central School band room on Mondays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Schmitt's selections will include "A Christmas Festival" and "Midnight Sleighride!"
Norman Alexander and Ann Furlong share conducting duties for the Sanborn Fire Company Band. The band was formed in 1930 as a fire company Boy Scouts Drum Corps. Today, the band performs as a senior military style concert and marching band. Rehearsals are Monday nights from 7:30 to 9 at the Sanborn fire hall except the last Monday of the month. Alexander and Furlong will conduct such familiar pieces as "Christmas Day" and "Fantasy on Coventry Carol."
Tickets for the holiday concert can be purchased from any band member or at the Palace Box Office.
