Dody Walter grew up in Newfane on a fruit and vegetable farm where, she recalls, she and her family were always working. As girl she rode horses and attended St. Joseph’s Academy in Lockport.
She married Gil Walter, a mechanic, and the two settled in Barker. But for twentysomething Dody, the life of a housewife was not enough. Her education had included business school, but a job just wasn’t in her future since, in the year 1956, Gil was against it. He did, however, say something that changed Dody’s life.
“He said, ‘Dody, why don’t you go visit the school? They’re doing all that adult education,’" Walter said. “I walked in one room and out the other and I walked into Joe Whalen’s room and I smelt that oil, and that’s where I started.”
The rest, as they say, is history.
In her 92nd year, the prolific and popular painter has put together a new exhibit, “A Time for Every Season: A Show & Sale of Works by Dody Walter,” at the Winery at Marjim Manor in Appleton. Her show opens on Sunday with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m.
Walter said her identity as a painter was a blessing from her grandfather, tenderly known as D.J., He was well known in Niagara Falls for his paintings, she said, and his artwork ended up being lost in a fire.
“There was one left and I have it,” Walter said. “I was too young (to learn painting from him) when he passed. I didn’t start painting until I was 27.”
She described her first painting as "kiddish." She was somewhat embarrassed by her Christmas scene, but she kept on painting and it's been her passion ever since.
“I love it. With it I can go anywhere," Walter said. "I don’t really have to go, but I can be there.”
She has used oils and watercolors, but these days Walter is painting with acrylics. Over the years her subject matter has included landscapes, country settings, historic sites, flowers and her personal favorite, winter scenes. Asked show she got the clouds to look the way they do in a particular painting, she laughed and said, “I flicked my thumb on it!”
Walter's sight is mostly gone now, so when she's painting she has to get very close to the canvas, sometimes accidentally brushing her nose on it. She still paints on a nearly daily basis, according to Jay Krull, director of the Niagara Art Trail, which is presenting "A Time For Every Season."
"To know Dody is to love her," Krull said. "Her sense of humor, bright personality, and modest country girl roots come to life through her interaction with those around her and also in her paintings."
Walter's exhibit at Marjim Manor will be in place through March 27.
