A voice for the 5th Ward

Jon Wiley says he is running for 5th Ward alderman on the Democratic Party and Working Families Party lines in the June primaries, as a voice of the people.
“I just want the citizens to have a voice,” Wiley said. “I’ve lived in the 5th Ward for the last 20 years.”
“I’ve been watching and ready what everybody has been saying, and it’s funny to me,” he added. “All of these things they say they’re going to do. I’m here to do what the people are asking to be done.”
Wiley also admitted to personal fault in his past. As a recovering heroin addict – 27 years clean – he is aware that people need access to services to combat their addiction. However, that doesn’t mean he’s in support of the proposed Cazenovia drug rehabilitation project in the 5th Ward.
“I have to do more research in regards to it,” he said. “Most people, because of stigma, do seek treatment outside of their area and I don’t know who’s going to make up that population, and with the citizens, you have to listen to them and what they’re saying about it.”
“We already have some services available in our ward which people are utilizing,” he added, citing a local Horizon’s facility on Davison Road.
Wiley describes himself as “passionate” about where he lives and has shown that through his work on different boards in Lockport such as Lockport New Beginnings. Wiley is also on the board of Lockport’s Human Relations Committee, the Salvation Army’s ad-hoc committee and is a Sunrise Optimist Club member where he coaches the fifth and sixth grade boys’ and girls’ basketball program.
“I’ve had deep roots in Lockport, from a very young age; having graduated from DeSales High School, and then having the privilege of raising our children here in the 5th Ward,” he said in a recent press release. “I want to be a part of improving out quality of life for a sustainable future.”
Wiley said that Lockport’s middle class is “struggling” and the answer to it is more community involvement. To make Lockport a better place to live, he said, the “key” is to “having a local government that encourages its citizens to become more involved, which then allows them to have a greater voice.”
Currently working at Buffalo Center Rehabilitation and Nursing as a medicaid coordinator, Wiley was educated at Erie Community College and earned an associate in science degree in social work, then achieved a master’s of science degree in social work, with a concentration in alcohol and other drugs, at SUNY University at Buffalo. He raised three children with his wife of 41 years, Dianna, and lives on Harrison Avenue.
"Becoming involved lends to having a voice which allows oneself and others, if nothing else, an opportunity to be heard," he said.
