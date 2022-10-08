LEWISTON — Maureen Weber has lived a good life, and she knows who to thank. Her brothers, brother-in-law, and husband all served in the Vietnam War, and while some of them are deceased now, she hasn’t stopped admiring them. Or helping them.
Weber is a widow. She has three children, all grown, but the man who raised them with her is absent in her life. In 1993, by her side, he died from glioblastoma, an untreatable brain cancer.
Joseph Weber III was a patriot, and although his doctor asked him several times where he served, he didn’t want to hear it, even as he was dying. What killed him was exposure to Agent Orange, the defoliant spread by Americans fighting the Viet Cong in the jungles of the South Pacific.
The dioxin in Agent Orange is linked to many kinds of cancer, and glioblastoma is among the worst, leaving the patient to wait out six months to a year of pain before succumbing.
Perhaps equally bad is the fact that glioblastoma is not on the list of conditions that the Department of Veteran Affairs links to exposure to the chemical, which started another kind of war between Maureen Weber and the VA bureaucracy.
After her husband died, the oncologist who oversaw his treatment, Dr. Richard Cooper, told Weber to file a claim with the Department of Veterans Affairs. He said he’d write a letter in support because she deserved survivor’s benefits for Joe’s sacrifice.
So she filed a claim and, after a few months, someone from the VA Buffalo office wrote to her asking her to come to Buffalo for a deposition. With her oldest son, Joseph Weber IV, she went and answered all questions. She said it was a nerve-wracking experience, but she was hopeful.
Then more mail followed.
“They wanted more proof,” she said.
Weber contacted Captain Richard Mitchell, her husband’s superior officer in Vietnam. He gave her a map showing every place Joe had gone in Vietnam where he was exposed to Agent Orange. Armed with that map and Dr. Cooper’s letter, she thought she had everything she needed.
In 1995, the Buffalo Regional Office denied there was a connection between Joe Weber’s service and his death. Weber appealed to the Board of Veterans’ Appeals, which kicked her case back to the regional office for further development. In 2004, the regional office finished its work, which included gathering more information from Dr. Cooper, and sent a supplemental statement to the Board of Veterans’ Appeals.
In 2005 — 11 years after Joe Weber’s death — the board ruled that there was no connection between Agent Orange and glioblastoma.
Soon after that, Weber received a call from a private law firm, Bergmann & Moore LLC. She asked her son Matt what she should do, and his reply — “Well, your case has been dormant since 1993. They’re going to take 30% but what do you have to lose?” — was instructive. Weber gave them the case.
For the next 14 years the case traveled through the court system, up to the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, until finally one day, June 27, 2019, the Board of Veterans’ Appeals issued a decision stating there was a connection between Joe Weber’s war service and his death. The decision meant that Joe’s widow was entitled to compensation.
Getting agreement on that point was a 26-year-ordeal for Weber.
Today she helps veterans however she can, including by donating to memorials. There’s a bench in Academy Park with Joseph Weber III’s name on it. When she’s out grocery shopping, she said, she’ll approach any man wearing a Vietnam Veteran cap, ask when he served — and tell him to get tested for certain cancers. She also tells other widows to never give up.
Weber recounted her fight, and her undying love for Joe, in an interview in her Lewiston home where she’s surrounded with photos of her late husband as well as her late brother Jack. She met Joe in high school, when he was a cast member in the play “The Hasty Heart” in which she had the sole female role.
Weber said while Joe was in Vietnam, she got two sorts of reactions from those she told about it: “He should’t be there!” to which she asked if he’d be better off in prison; or “you’re going to be a young widow.”
Because conversations by long-distance telephone were so hard to follow, the young couple exchanged voice recordings by mail. Weber played Joe’s recordings for their unborn son Joe IV, and when she gave birth, her mother let Red Cross know and they put up a “Congrats, Dad!” sign up on Joe’s door.
Weber said she isn’t angry with the U.S. government, or about the war. She knows democracy isn’t “free” and, regardless of one’s opinion about it, those who fought for our country need to be respected. “I’m more angry with the Department of Veteran Affairs for not putting the brain cancer on its presumptive list. That’d give us a start to be recognized as victims of, I call it, the Orange Death.”
For her perseverance and for her generous donation toward construction of the Veteran Memorial in Academy Park, Weber was recently honored by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 268.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.